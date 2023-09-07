Man found murdered in his home in Extension 5

By Linda Pona

The body of 40-year-old Zolani Scott was discovered in his home in Extension 5, Joza Location, around 09:30 on Friday, 1 September. At the scene, Scott was found lying on the floor with gunshot wounds.

According to Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Nkohli Majola, a case of murder was opened for further investigation. “This is after the police were summoned to the complaint of murder at a house in Extension 5,” said Majola.

Police are following all leads, and no arrests have been made. The police urge anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) to report it to the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.