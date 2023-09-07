By Malikhanye Mankayi

The Makhanda Youth Choir ( MYC) opened Heritage Month with their performance, “IsiNgqi sama Afrika”, on Sunday, 3 September at Noluthando Hall in Joza Location. The choir proudly sang traditional African songs, reminding Makhanda residents about what it truly means to be African. The choir proudly displayed their roots by wearing traditional Xhosa attire.

Loyiso “Bhoki” Saki, the deputy chairperson of the choir, said, “Today we wanted to show the richness in our African songs, not focus on the western song and therefore to embrace our culture through music as the youth. It’s been an enjoyable journey to establish this choir, taking people with different talents and mixing them up to do what we call music.”

MYC was established less than two months ago and held the concert to raise funds for their choir uniforms.

MYC chairperson and conductor Lonwabo Sandi thanked the parents for supporting their children and allowing them to attend rehearsals and participate in the day. “We also encourage young people who are filling up the room to come and join the choir. [They] need to be [15 years and older],” said Sandi. He adds that the choir activities are to keep youth away from negative influences around the community.

Ward 2 councillor Ramie Xonxa said that he supports the choir by giving them space to practice, and as the Ward councillor, it is his job to support members of his ward.

The crowd was so amazed when they saw a newly formed choir performing to their best abilities. The massive ensemble closed the concert by singing “Uzidla ngantoni lento ubhetele”, and the crowd joined them in their singing.