What’s On – 07 – 14 September

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 7 SEPTEMBER

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

FRIDAY 8 SEPTEMBER

Live Music with Lloyd and Leroy

A night of jazz mixed with R&B

@ Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Contact: 0466222324

Free Entry

Bring Down the House with Mr. Doo

Deep house, Tech house, and Psytrance.

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00 – 01:30

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689



__

SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

NG Kerk Mini Basaar.

Mini Bazaar with Coffeeshop, homemade treats (Koeksisters, Rusks, Cookies, Pudding, Pies, Curry Bunny, Venison Products, and lots more). Mini auction and white elephant sale.

@ NG Church Hall – Hill Street.

10:00.

Booking/ Contact Details: 046-6224539.

Free Entry.

iCala with Friends.

hip hop/jazz/funk fusion

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

20:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free Entry

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free Entry



__

SUNDAY 10 SEPTEMBER

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free Entry

__

MONDAY 11 SEPTEMBER

Open Information Meeting, ‘For the Love of the Mountain’

Our Mountain Drive needs to be loved, celebrated and enjoyed by all interested in the outdoors. We want to invite everyone interested in Mountain Drive to an initial hour-long open Information Meeting with various speakers.

@ Graemian Centre, Graeme College

18:00

Booking/ Contact Details: WhatsApp 082 772 0407

Free entry



__

TUESDAY 12 SEPTEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Bantu Stephen Biko Commemoration

At The Black Power Station, we remember Steve Bantu Biko, commemorating his fight for free thinking and self-determination. Legal practitioners will be present as we discuss freedom and justice and the new politics of Gender and Religious Equality. We will unpack the legacies of injustice and the future, the meaning of Ubuntu and the conflicts of these concepts within the legal system.

@ The Black Power Station, Industrial Area, Rautenbach Road

18:00 till late

Free entry

The Black Consciousness Project

Andile M-Afrika published his first book series consisting of four pocket-size books under the title The Black Consciousness Project. Each book has a particular focus and a title.

@ Amazwi Literature Museum

18:00

Booking/ Contact Details: 073 809 5674

Free entry

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40/per person (Cash only)



__

WEDNESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free Entry



__

THURSDAY 14 SEPTEMBER

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 15 September – SPCA quiz evening. Quiz Evening, 4 per team. If you cannot commit to a full team, buy your ticket, and we will make arrangements. All proceeds will go towards the SPCA vehicle fund and animal food account. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street. Time: 18:00 for 18:30 Price: Quiz R40 pp | Roll various options R40 each | Pudding R30 each

Cash Bar & Card Facilities. Tickets: From 6 September, SPCA Charity Shop Hoof and Hound Walk-ins welcome on the evening at fundraising@spcaght.co.za.

Friday, 15 – Sunday, 17 September – WESSA Excursion. Join WESSA on sightseeing Mountain Zebra Nation Park and some “long forgotten passes”. Two nights are accommodated at the Victoria Hotel, Tuinhuise, Craddock. On 16 September, we will spend a day in the Mountain Zebra National Park to view Cape Mountain Zebra, Aardwolf, Cheetah, Blue Crane, and Denham’s Bustard, to mention a few. In keeping with the 2023 WESSA theme, we will return to Makanda via the R337 to experience the Swaers’ Hoek Pass and Buffels Hoek Pass to Pearston. Vehicles will leave @ 15:00 from Eden Grove on 15 September. Contact Details: Leo Goosen 0824605980/ leogoosen@gmail.com. The Accommodation is planned for 12 people, but feel free to join on your arrangement. Price: Tuinhuise, Cradock: BB R 1170 per person * 2 nights, BBD R1630 per person * 2 nights, Transport/passenger – R400.

Thursday, 21 September- WESSA. Join WESSA to listen to Lynette Rudman present a talk on birds found in the Makhanda area. Lynette Rudman is passionate about education and teaching novice birders interesting facts about birds, bird behaviour, and bird vocalisations. In 2018, she received a merit award from the Makhanda Rotary Club for her contribution to advancing birding in the Makhanda area and the Eastern Cape Province. She writes, designs and creates fabric tactile books for blind preschool readers. Her book, Spider’s Web, won an international tactile book competition in 2009. @ Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall). 19:30. Adults: R10.00, Students: R5.00, Scholars: Free, and Wine is R15.00 per glass.

Friday, 22 – Sunday, 24 September – Second Annual Heritage Weekend Camp. With Makana Tourism, Organisers Malwande Bebeza and Akhona “Bhodlingqaka” Mafani present an unforgettable cultural experience. Enjoy celebrating heritage and tradition, dancing, mouthwatering cuisine, and discussions. Get ready for an event that inspires and enlightens you about our culture @ Makana Resort. For more details and bookings, contact 0630261173 or 0747337712. Price: R450 for the whole weekend, R150 for a one-day pass.

Sunday, 24 September – Makhanda Fun Run. Family Day fundraising event. Food stalls, jumping castles, and 5km @ Rhodes University Great Field, from 08:00. Booking/contact details: Tickets available at Pick n Pay/webtickets: https://bit.ly/Makhandafunrun. R50 per ticket | kids free.

Saturday, 30 September – Albany Sports Club Steaks Evening. Steak Evening. @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Grahamstown. Time: 16:00. Enquiries to Yolande 083 383 2506. Price: R100

Saturday, 7 October- Open Gardens. Brought to you by GADWMA & GBS Mutual Bank. @ Settlers, close & Oakhaven Cottages. Entrance by donation.

Tuesday, 31 October – Zombie Walk/Fun Run.

Bring the whole family (dogs on leads are welcome) and join the Zombie Walk/Fun Run in aid of SPCA Grahamstown. Either 1.5 km or 5 km distances to suit all fitness levels PLUS a fun Zombie Treasure Hunt on route for kiddies under 12, prizes when you return the disc! Spot prizes for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place runners, Best Dressed Family & Best Dressed Individual. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street. Time: 17h30. Booking/ Contact Details: Hoof & Hound, SPCA Charity shop, From 15 October. Or at the event from 16h30. Enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137. Price: Family R35; Individuals R25. Food, drinks & refreshments will be sold at the event: Cooldrinks/Water/Bar Available (cash/card).



__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Friday, 1 September – Thursday, 5 October

Sanitary drive donation for farm schools of Makana Municipality – Men Empowerment Spaces is having a drive for Sanitary towels for farm schools of Makana. Young girls do not go to school when they are on their period because they do not have sanitary pads, so they miss their studies and drop out of school. Drop off pads at the following schools: Geelhoutboom Primary School, Carliesbridge Primary School, Fort Brown Primary School & Masakhe Primary School. From 10:00. Contact: Simo Mawawa Ndyoko 069 548 9316/singamadoda@gmail.com.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October

Match Days – Watch the Rugby World Cup from the pool stages to the quarters, semis, and finals. All games will be streamed without disturbance from the load-shedding, projected on the big screen with great food and drink specials, @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. Call or book your table or couch on 0466223112/0828012385.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October 2023

My World Cup Predictor League – The rugby world cup is upon us. Sss is spicing things up with a competition. We will give the winners who predict the scores a R200 Bar tab! The final winner will win a liquor hamper. Join us by following the link below to the Superbru app. Carefully read how it works and when prizes are awarded. You must be in the bar to win the bar tabs. You can find my pool here: @Superbru! https://bitly.ws/TZPY or downloading the Superbru app and searching for the pool with code: innsdose.

Tuesday, 31 October 2023

“Making a difference together” – Rhodes University Accounting Students reaches out to Grahamstown SPCA. RUPals was established by a group of Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for organisations. @ Rhodes University campus; The Day Kaif, Rhodes Theatre, Steve Biko Union Building, Hoof and Hound, SPCA Charity shop. Monday to Friday. Time: 9:00 to 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen or Benita Enquiries on 076 878 0137. Price: R50

For Poster designing services, contact Aphiwe on 067 388 9951