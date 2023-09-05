Kingswood Bridging year student help relocate Wildlife

By Jackie Clausen

Kingswood College Bridging Year students are taking part in Wildlife relocation at Kwandwe Private Game Reserve, which forms part of their Nature Conservation skills. The reserve is expanding and needs to relocate a herd of Blue Wildebeest and Golden Wildebeest.

As part of the Bridging year at Kingswood College, the students not only focus on their academics, but they also learn new skills like welding, cooking, deep sea fishing, and car maintenance. The bridging year students also take part in Community engagement and Nature Conservation.

The Wildebeest was darted by helicopter, and then the students had to run through the bush and capture the drowsy animals and lead them or carry them back to a bakkie and trailer for relocation. They helped safely relocate 15 Wildebeest during the operation.