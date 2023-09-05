Dr Davies glasses drive has helped 180 learner so far

By Lufuno Masindi and Selenathi Botha

Dr Davies Optometrist, started a glass drive for children who cannot afford glasses. Dr. Davies have voluntarily provided deserving children with a pair of glasses. The initiative began in June 2023 and actively cooperated with the Department of Health by training nurses to work with those children.

The purpose of the drive, led by Dr Trevor Davies, is to ensure that any child who cannot afford glasses can get a pair. So far, Dr Davies has seen 180 children and will see another 40 later this year.

Davies says he began this initiative because he saw that many schools do not have proper eye care, and they also struggle to afford the expensive treatment. “This has been very effective because there were some children who were functionally blind, and it affected their performance in school because they struggled to see and needed glasses,” said Davies.

Davies added that they are fully committed to this program and looking to continue it the following year. He also says that they have received funding from various companies. Dr Davies Optometrists Business Manager Sbusi Mashaya says that they have worked closely with ESSILOR, a small company in East London which has assisted the children with glasses.

Dr Davies is providing all the government schools, such as Ntsika Senior Secondary School, Samuel Ntsiko Primary School, N.V Cewu, Makana Primary School and Archie Mbolekwa Primary School. He provides for all age groups by interacting with schools for screening, where the schools give Dr Davies the names of the learners who are struggling to see at school and can’t afford to have glasses.

Kingswood College is also involved in the initiative, helping to transport the learners from the various schools to Dr. Davies’ offices. According to Kingwood College, they are very involved in community engagement. “When Dr. Travor Davies requested assistance getting learners from surrounding areas to him for eye exams, we were more than happy to help with his fantastic initiative,” said Communication and Branding manager Jackie Clausen. She adds that the school drivers have transported 180 children from various schools in Makhanda to and from the optometrists for their eye exams and will continue assisting when needed.