Capturing Stardom

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

In photography, talent is not limited to age, and Lithemba Nziweni, a 23-year-old local photographer who hails from rural iXesi in the Eastern Cape, is living proof of this adage. This young artist has swiftly risen to fame, capturing the essence of celebrities like Msaki, Kholeka Putuma, Ami Faku and the late AKA. Through his lens, he has secured work opportunities in the media industry that may leave many envious of the young photographer.

“I want to make photography the same way Msaki makes music,” says Lithemba Nziweni who has a Hairitage exhibition was featured in a new Johannesburg magazine called Lewatla.

“Hairitage is a conceptual photography series that aims to outline our journeys with our hair and, most significantly, how our hair has been an instrumental tool in helping to shape our identities and self-image as people of colour. The photo series aims to create these stories in a visually capturing way,” says Nziweni.

He adds that he decided to make Hairitage a lifelong project. “This is a concept I’ve come to learn so much from, and I continue to learn a lot from it. So, the aim now is to explore it a lot more going forward,” says Nziweni. Part 2 of the exhibition will be launched in October 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Grocott’s Mail, conducted in Nziweni’s eclectic home tucked away in the heart of Makhanda, he shared his remarkable journey into the world of photography and high-profile photography. With humility, which belies his impressive achievements, Nziweni recounts his initial steps into photography, describing how a casual hobby evolved into a passionate pursuit.

“After high school, I took a gap year in 2016 to improve my marks because I didn’t pass with a bachelor’s for university, and that was the beginning of my photography career. I used that year to find myself, and I don’t think I found photography; I think photography found me in that period of my life,” says Nziweni.

He adds that in 2017, he started doing photography gigs. He often moved between Makhanda and his alma mater, Fort Hare in Alice, to work with clients. Despite graduating with a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Psychology and Sociology, he decided to pursue photography full-time. This was when he moved to Makhanda to further his photography and videography career.

Despite being young, Nziweni possesses a keen eye for detail and a unique ability to capture emotions in each shot. His distinct style has caught the attention of both local clients and national celebrities.

With a portfolio that boasts stunning portraits of renowned musicians and public figures, Nziweni has garnered a reputation for producing captivating images and creating a comfortable and genuine atmosphere for his subjects.

This ability to establish rapport has led to a series of high-profile collaborations, which, in turn, have opened doors to even more excellent opportunities. “What allowed me to be in a space with high-profile people is the work I had created throughout the years. The reputation that my work has created for me because I don’t think people wake up and call you out of the blue; it’s because of the work they have seen,” he says.

He adds that he spent quite a lot of time being intentional with the type of photography he was doing and the kind of relationships he was establishing and building with the people around him. “I spent a lot of time working on the quality of my work and just creating a reputation for my photography,” he says.

Nziweni emphasises his work quality, which led to him being a sought-after photographer and videographer around the Eastern Cape when high-profile celebrities came to Makhanda.

Nziweni elaborates, “With Msaki, for example, when she came through, she was working on her project, and she needed a photographer and videographer who had a very cinematic and creative way of shooting. When she asked around Makhanda, her colleagues, and [the National Arts Festival], my name popped up because my work has been consistent over the years.”

While the journey has been awe-inspiring, Nziweni remains grounded and focused on his craft. He shared their aspirations to continue evolving as an artist and to use his platform to shed light on critical social issues. “My photography is inspired by the music that I listen to, the conversations that I have with everyday people, the books that I read, and the things that I think about regularly and experience,” says Nziweni.

As Nziweni’s reputation continues to grow and his work graces the pages of glossy magazines, it’s clear that this young talent is destined for greatness. Makhanda and the Eastern Cape can proudly claim him as their local visionary whose passion and skill illuminate the world of photography, one click at a time.