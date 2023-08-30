Kock shines as Rosebuds register first win

By Chesley Daniels

The evergreen and experienced 8th man, Nico Kock, scored a hattrick of tries to help his side Rosebuds United to register its first win in the EPRU SEDRU Regional League Competition against Klipfontein United on 26 August 2023 in Alicedale.

The home side went into the fixture in last position and bottom of the log whilst Klipfontein was in fourth position. This much-needed bonus point win for BUDS put them now in a good position and a chance to beat Tigers in their last game of the season, to end in sixth position.

The game was a highly competitive contest that was played at a very high tempo as both teams played their favourite brand of rugby, which was to give the ball a lot of air. The first half was a see-saw affair where both teams had numerous scoring opportunities but made some enforced errors at crucial moments. The first 40 minutes were very intense and scoring was very hard to achieve. The visitors scored a try and a penalty while the home side scored a converted try at changeover as the visitors took a narrow 8-7 lead.

The Roses came back from the break with even more urgency and aggression, with the veteran and key player Kock leading the charge. Rosebuds played some clever tactical rugby and kept the ball inside the visitors’ half for most periods of the second half. Mistakes came from the Klipfontein side on a few occasions that saw Rosebuds capitalise and convert the pressure into points. As Kock completed his hattrick deep in the second half, a late penalty winner came from the boot of Edwin Saterdag to clinch a nail-biting yet deserved 22-20 bonus point win for the home side.

MAN OF THE MATCH

It was yet again the stalwart Nico Kock who got his side over the line in the latest brilliant game in his illustrious career at Rosebuds. The veteran was magnificent with his classical play from the back of the scrum. He was rock solid in defence and even more dangerous with the ball in hand on the attack, causing major headaches for his opponents. Another outstanding game for his team and a very clinical all-round performance. This rightfully earned him the Grocott’s Mail Sport/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match Award.

LATEST EPRU SEDRU REGIONAL LEAGUE LOG AS AT 26 AUGUST 2023: