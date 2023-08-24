Teaching mathematics through theatre

By Bukamuso Sebata

The ArtMathsScienceTech project is leveraging the power of theatre, music, dance, and crafts to overhaul the education of mathematics and science. Spearheaded by the collaborative efforts of the Sisonke National Art Education Centre and Rhodes University’s Drama Department, this non-traditional approach hopes to foster playful learning environments and make it easier for learners to absorb knowledge.

Forum Theatre – an innovative teaching method derived from the Theatre of the Oppressed approach – is at the heart of the project. Forum Theatre involves the audience as active participants, allowing them to intervene and shape the outcome of the performance. This promotes engagement and facilitates a deeper understanding of complex subjects, such as mathematics and science, by encouraging learners to actively problem-solve and critically think within a theatrical context.

The project, funded by the National Arts Council, hopes to bridge the gap in mathematics and science education that has been affecting learners in South Africa. Sisonke’s Luyolo Mapekula, a long-time Makhanda community activist, recognised the potential of integrating art and culture and education, which led to the collaboration with the Drama Department at Rhodes University.

The recent play titled “Mess or Mass?”, which took place on 17 August at Samuel Ntsiko Primary, centres around units of measurement in mathematics. Through an engaging narrative, the play follows two learners who grapple with understanding the topic. Set in a classroom, the performance employs music, dance, and interactive games to teach fundamental concepts and equations. The use of IsiXhosa for most of the dialogue adds a cultural dimension, making the learning experience relatable and inclusive.

Incorporating elements of physicality, the play creatively demonstrates the distinction between grams and kilograms. Through a playful game, learners physically experience the weight difference between the two units of measurement.

The collaborative effort extended to primary schools – Samuel Ntsiko, Fikizolo, and Tantyi – where Grade Six learners were given the opportunity to immerse themselves in this innovative teaching approach. The script was co-written by Sisonke and a group of students doing their Honours in Applied Theatre at the Drama Department. The aim was to use Forum Theatre to teach units of measurement as stipulated in the Curriculum Assessment Statement Policy (CAPS).

In a review of “Mess or Mass?”, the integration of theatre, music, and interactive games into the teaching of mathematics was a resounding success. By blending entertainment and education, the play demonstrated how innovative methods can break down complex concepts and engage young learners in a meaningful way.