Inspirational River Rescuer off to Switzerland

Local hydrologist, Peter Wasswa of the Institute for Water Research, is off to Switzerland for an internship and made sure he cleaned up the river under the Vukani Upper Bridge in Makhanda before he left.

The cleanup took place on 12 August 2023 under the auspices of River Rescue, Makhanda. It involved not only removing all the garbage from the river, but unclogging two of the pipes so that the water could start trickling under the bridge again.

River Rescue stalwart Helen Holleman described the cleanup as “heavy, very muddy work” and said she was grateful for the Joza Hub and local Vukani helpers, and to the Social Employment Fund for providing bags for the garbage removed and collecting them. Wasswa paid tribute to River Rescue, saying “thank you, everyone, for the love and care you have been giving me during the cleaning up of our rivers”.