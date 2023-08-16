Kingswood College first in Eastern Cape for school rugby

By Staff Reporter

Kingswood College has been judged the best school in the Eastern Cape for school rugby. According to the Schoolboy Rugby South Africa 1st XV rankings released on 12 August, Kingswood is also 27th best in the country.

St Andrew’s College has been ranked fourth in the Eastern Cape and 35th in the country, while Graeme College ranks sixth in Eastern Cape and 45th in the country. This means that Makhanda has three schools in the top 50 out of a total of 519 South African schools that were ranked.

“Our boys have worked tirelessly this year under a first-class coaching team and importantly, in true Kingswood spirit, they have been a cohesive team, amounting to their success on the field. We are so proud of their achievements this year! In our end-of-term assembly, the 1st team player of the year was awarded to our tighthead prop, Stanley Muranganwa”, Kingswood College told Grocott’s Mail.