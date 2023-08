By Sandile Dudu Saki

I stare at the peril of your sterile thoughts as you funnel the whisper

Naked as the motives of your comrades-in-arms

I looked at the firmness of your grip as you pulled the reins galvanising the gathering into oblivious thrills of enchantment

Your words, like your promises, dry and hoarse as the gurgling taps

You smile, a suspended pothole

Perhaps a sinkhole on delivery’s path

Eskom wipes your vision, hurling the chamber into darkness

And I continue to stare