Rhodes University leads Makana LFA First Division log

By Chris Totobela

Makana Local Football Association (LFA) First Division returns to action on 5 and 6 August with some mouth-watering fixtures that football fans can look forward to. Current log leaders, Rhodes University, have tough assignments this weekend against top-five opponents as they will lock horns with on-form Juventus and FC Makhanda who currently occupy fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Amataliyane, who were early log leaders, will use this fixture to close the seven-point gap between them and the current log leaders. If they win, the difference will only be four points with a game in hand. One of the main focuses of this weekend’s fixtures will be a clash of old rivals between relegated Cameroon FC, and another sleeping giant of local football and come-back kids, Sakhulutsha FC. This fixture used to provide fireworks in the past and it would be interesting to see how this one will fare as they will be meeting in an unfamiliar territory .

Extension Seven’s Ntsika Ground and Lumbumbashi Ground will both play host to these fixtures. According to Makana LFA general secretary and competitions officer, Akhona Heshu, these two venues are the only available fields at the moment and have to be used in order to make sure that the backlog of fixtures is avoided.