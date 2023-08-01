Rhodes University honours SEK Mqhayi

By Rhodes University

Rhodes University in the Eastern Cape has honoured the late SEK Mqhayi, one of the greatest Xhosa writers in history. This comes as the institution celebrates 200 years of the written isiXhosa language.

The author of the first extant novel in the Xhosa language, ‘Ityala Lamawele’ has been remembered for his stories, poems, and interest in culture. IsiXhosa is a Nguni language and one of the official languages of South Africa, spoken as a first language by approximately 10 million people and a second language by 11 million.

It was first written down and published on the banks of the Tyhume River, at Alice in the Eastern Cape. SEK Mqhayi was one of the most well-known authors who contributed to the growth of the language.

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said, “We are really honoured that we could honour Mqhayi in this way, because of his immense contribution to isiXhosa literature. He took so much pride in this language and wanted to make sure that the language is preserved. Universities must take it upon themselves to do everything in their power to ensure that the legacy of Mkhayi lives on.”

Mqhayi’s writing ranged from Xhosa dramas and novels to biographies and history. He was also a forerunner to democracy, a visionary who had ideas for his country that only came to fruition 50 years after his death.

Preserving the language in the 20th century

Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela says, “It is so important that the institution ensures that the isiXhosa language is given the prestige it deserves by ensuring that our students take pride in their language. We have an excellent language department that is doing all it can through its articles and literature to preserve this language.”

The family of the late Mqhayi is honoured by the recognition he’s receiving. Ncamashe has also urged the youth to follow suit and embrace vernacular languages.

(This article was first published by RU Communications).