Sweet revenge for Leicester City netball club

By Chris Totobela

Alicedale-based St Marks netball club visited Makhanda’s Leicester City netball. This was a return leg of their encounter, which started a few months ago, where St Marks did a clean sweep against the local side. On Saturday, the tables turned as Leicester City got their revenge.

Netball fans packed the Extension 2 netball court to witness a few good netball games. In the juniors’ game, Leicester City beat St Marks by 20 goals to 13, and City beat St Marks by 23-15 in the seniors’ game.

Leicester City chairman Lizo Mdaka congratulated his charges. “These results show that our teams have improved and are on the right track. There is still a long way to go, but we take every lesson and build on it. I would like to thank St Marks for coming,” Mdaka said.

Xolani-based Misoyethu netball club and Transit camp-based Makhanda angels were also invited to play. It was a good day for netball lovers and players.