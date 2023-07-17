Trending
SPORT

Sweet revenge for Leicester City netball club

Chris TotobelaBy No Comments1 Min Read
Leicester City against in lime bibs Makhanda angels
Leicester City in lime bibs against Makhanda Angels. Photo: Chris Totobela

By Chris Totobela

Alicedale-based St Marks netball club visited Makhanda’s Leicester City netball. This was a return leg of their encounter, which started a few months ago, where St Marks did a clean sweep against the local side. On Saturday, the tables turned as Leicester City got their revenge.

Netball fans packed the Extension 2 netball court to witness a few good netball games. In the juniors’ game, Leicester City beat St Marks by 20 goals to 13, and City beat St Marks by 23-15 in the seniors’ game.

Leicester City chairman Lizo Mdaka congratulated his charges. “These results show that our teams have improved and are on the right track. There is still a long way to go, but we take every lesson and build on it. I would like to thank St Marks for coming,” Mdaka said.

Xolani-based Misoyethu netball club and Transit camp-based Makhanda angels were also invited to play. It was a good day for netball lovers and players.

St Marks together with Leicester City netball club
St Marks with Leicester City netball club. Photo: Chris Totobela

Leave A Reply