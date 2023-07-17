Local boxers battle it out in Makabo trials

By Chris Totobela

On Saturday, 15 July, boxing fans made their way to the Joza Indoor Sports Centre to support their respective clubs. Makana boxing organisation held trials for juniors and cadets. Masibambane BC, Mfuzo boxing camp, Thembalethu BC, Golden Gloves BC, Masakheke BC and Vukani BC battled it out for spots in the Makana team that will be going for district trials in Somerset East on 29 July 2023.

Boxers displayed exciting bouts when Endinako Ndwayana of Masibambane BC defeated Mfuzo BC’s Siyolise Mpumlo in a blow-by-blow encounter. Aviwe Duda of Mfuzo BC came from behind and defeated Lithabo Feni of Vukani BC in another excellent bout where both boxers threw everything at each other.

In the main bout of the boys’ section, Masibambane BC’s Ayabonga Mantile exchanged leather with Mfuzo BC’s Lusanda Booi in a thrill-a-minute fight. Booi came out guns blazing in the first round and constantly caught Mantile with a solid straight right.

Mantile changed his game plan in the second round and fought on the back foot with some excellent counterpunching. His right uppercut, followed by a left hook, did wonders for him.

In the third round, Mantile started with some solid body punches, and Booi kept walking to Mantile’s straight right, and he also looked tired towards the end of the fight. Mantile edged Booi on points.

Ayabonga Mantile of Masibambane BC just after his bout. Photo: Chris Totobela

In an all-female bout, Lilitha Matshotyana of Mfuzo BC came up against Sangenathi Valela of Masibambane BC. Matshotyana started the fight like a house on fire and used her hands to speed so well. Valela seemed to be the hard puncher of the two but threw one punch at a time, while Matshotyana threw a combination of punches.

In the second round, Valela tried to take the fight to Matshotyana, but her movement in the ring and her footwork made Valela miss.

In the third and final round, Valela came out looking for that one killer punch as she seemed behind on points and caught Matshotyana with some stinging punches. Matshotyana’s excellent ring craft did the trick for her, and she got tired towards the end of the fight and kept holding her opponent to eat up a few seconds on the clock.

Victorious Lilitha Matshotyana of Mfuzo BC just after the fight. Photo: Chris Totobela

Matshotyana won this cracker of a bout on points to the delight of her enthusiastic fans. It was a good day of boxing, and a team of 42 members was selected, 35 boys and 7 girls.

Makabo president Mfuzo Dyirha was pleased with how things went. “Everything went well, and there were no setbacks. I would like to appeal to the officials to keep on reading the rule book. I would also like to thank Grocott’s Mail for always informing the public about our activities,” Said Dyirha. He also introduced his newly elected executive members, such as Abongile Khondlo, Thembile Peter, Mziwoxolo Ndwayana and Stopper Mthana.