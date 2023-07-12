Women’s Day 7-A-Side Soccer Tournament planned

By Chris Totobela

Top local women’s football side, African Connection, will host a seven-a-side soccer tournament on 8 August, Women’s Day. This event is open to all those who are interested in taking part from schools, local sides, political organisations, churches, and businesses.

Entry is free and there will be prizes for the winners. As part of the main programme, African Connection Legends under the captaincy of their legendary goal poacher, Nwabisa Tyelbooi, will take on Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club members. In the main supporting game, Makhanda female boxers will come up against Makhanda netball players. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as winner in this one as both teams will be battling each other in unfamiliar territory.

There will also be speakers from different community organisations and women who make a difference in our communities will also be invited to share their experiences with the young women attending the event. This promises to be a great event and all those interested in donating toiletries and sanitary towels should contact Grocott’s Mail before 3 August to contribute.

African Connection captain Lamla Maloni is excited about the tournament. “We are looking forward to this day. To us, it is not about winning. We just want to enjoy ourselves and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience where women will be celebrating their achievements through sport. It is going to be fun-filled day and a nice outing for families”, she said. There will be a lot of entertaining activities on the day, she added. This event will take place at Mickey Yili Stadium in Joza, Makhanda, on the 9 August from 10am.