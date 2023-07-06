What’s On 6 – 13 July

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 06 JULY

U3A

Professor Roy shares his presentation about the Red Sea. As a waterway dense with history and myth, and equally dense with shipping from the time of the Pharaohs to the present, the Red Sea has held a particular fascination for everyone from archaeologists to fishermen and all who “go down to the sea in ships”, as the psalmist says.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

All Welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

__

FRIDAY 7 JULY

Live Music at The Pothole and Donkey

String Meastros – Guitar/Violin Duo, performing well-known hits from rock n roll and Latin American.

@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 Hight Street

19:00 -21:00

Contact: 046 622 2324

Free Entry

Live Music at SSS

Greg Short performs live.

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free Entry

__

SATURDAY 08 JULY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

5km – 7km local hike according to groups fitness level

@ Drosdty Arch, Somerset Street meeting point

8:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free Entry

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

21:00

Free Entry

__

SUNDAY 09 JULY

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

Weather permitting

@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue

09:00 – 14:00 (maybe earlier depending on turnout)

__

TUESDAY 11 JULY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

(There will be no Pub Quiz till 18 July)

__

WEDNESDAY 12 JULY

Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 13 JULY

U3A

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

__

COMING SOON

Saturday, 15 July – Line Dancing. Frankie from Dance With will host an hour of fun line dancing followed by gourmet chorizo hotdogs for lunch. Prize for best-dressed line dancer. @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. 12:00. Booking is essential as limited tickets are available. Contact: 082 801 2385 or 046 622 3112. R130 per person.

Tuesday, 18 July – Prestige School of Dance mid-year Enrollment. Prestige School of Dance is taking new enrolments for Terms 3 & 4. Ballet, Tap, Hip-Hop, and Contemporary dance training for all experience levels. @ Princess Alice Hall. contact Nicole on 082 365 5526 or prestigedance.sa@gmail.com.

Tuesday, 08 August – Couples Tango & Salsa. Frankie from Dance With is giving couples a tango and salsa dance lesson. @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. The dance lesson starts @ 18:00 followed by social and tapas @ 19:15. Contact: 082 801 2385 or 046 622 3112. Booking essential. R300.00 per couple (includes Dance Lesson & Tapas) | R110.00 per person (tapas only and social dance)

__

BEHIND – THE – SCENES

Food4Futures Clothing Drive – 67 Blankets and shoes for Mandela Day

The drive will run until 18 July. For

For blanket donations: please bring your blankets, old or new, to donate at Food 4 Futures premises @ 2 Dundas Street or for R100. You can sponsor a blanket for someone in need this winter.

For shoe Donations, please donate warm, practical “walking shoes” and boots for the men and women in our community who rely on walking, no matter what the weather. Or for R200 you can sponsor a pair of shoes for someone in need this winter.

Donations via EFT can be made to: First National Bank Grahamstown.

Branch Code: 210717

Account Name: Food4Futures

Account Number: 62901533316

With the reference: “Your Name+ Blanket.” or “Your Name+ Shoes.”

__

Food for Futures Clothing Drive

As winter approaches and the cold encroaches, there are those in dire need of clothing, shoes and bedding. Drop off at 2 Dundas Street, 09:00 – 12:00 on weekdays or contact us at 083 651 0067 to make a plan to collect.

If you would like to donate R100 towards a blanket, please EFT your donation to:

First National Bank Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Account Name: Food4Futures

Account Number: 62901533316

With the reference: “Your name/Anon + Blanket.”

Every flicker of warmth makes a world of difference.

__

Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic – R67 for Mandela Day

– Grahamstown Dog Fund – Turn Mandela Day into Mandela Month! Please Support us this Mandela Day/Month by contributing a much-needed R67 to our Grahamstown Dog Fund to help us continue with our welfare work. We aim to sterilize as many dogs as possible within our community to help with population control.

Please contact Marius Crouse of Mr. Dog, on 083 409 5566 if you would like to assist with a bag of food. He has 1kg zip lock bags at R15 each.

Mr. Dog food prices: 10kg – R150 | 20kg – R290 | 25kg – R360

– Grahamstown Feral Cat Project – R67 for Mandela Day

OR purchase and drop off kitten food and kitty litter:@ 18 Park Road, Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic; @ Hoof and Hound – Peppergrove Mall; @ 31 High Street, Suzi-Q

-Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund – R67 for Mandela

Support the Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund but donating R67

–Grahamstown WildLife Fund – R67 for Mandela Day

Support the Grahamstown WildLife Medical Fund but donating R67

Our banking details for R67 donations:

Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic

Standard Bank

Account Number: 282625054

Account Type: Cheque Account

Branch Code: 050917

Reference: Dog Fund + Your Surname OR W/CAT + Surname OR GDMF + Surname OR WILDLIFE FUND + Surname (Use the reference for the project you wish to support)

Proof of payment to: Rochelle Fourie Makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com

__

For Poster designing services, contact Aphiwe on 067 388 9951.