Sue Smailes: Chairperson who creates change

By Ovayo Milisa Novukela

Rhodes University Sports have been going through a new era in the sporting world, with active recruitment of student athletes and an improvement in bursaries and infrastructure. This is taking place under the guidance of the new Rhodes University Sports Council Chairperson, Sue Smailes.

Smailes is the Director: Office of the Vice-Chancellor and Legal Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor at Rhodes University and was voted as the Chairperson of the Sports Council in 2021, a role which she takes very seriously. She has been at the forefront of helping the university’s Sports Administration advocate for facility upgrades and improved maintenance of the sporting facilities.

Smailes is actively fundraising with sports people she has known from her many years with Rhodes University Alumni groups such as the Rowing Club alumni, continuously assisting Rhodes Sports with paying the subscription fees of rowers who cannot afford the fees. The alumni also bought a rowing coxbox for the club, which they were in desperate need of. In addition, Smailes was a key figure active in fundraising for an up-and-coming basketball player who could not afford university fees and was at risk of dropping out.

Rhodes University 1st Team Hockey with the Chairperson of the Rhodes Sports Council, Sue Smailes (far right). Photo: Ovayo Milisa Novukela.

Rhodes University Head of Sports, Frans Mamabolo, describes Smailes as a hard-working and fantastic individual to work with. “Working with Sue has been an absolute pleasure as she is willing to assist in any matters that I may need assistance or advice on. She is a knowledge tank for me as she has been at Rhodes for many years,” said Mamabolo. He added that her passion and interest in sports in general and in seeing Rhodes Sports succeed are the key traits that make her the best chairperson to work with, as all clubs appreciate her involvement. She is also always available for any student player or athlete, he says.

A keen sportsperson, Smailes has always had a soft spot for Rhodes University Sports. “Rhodes has the most incredible students and sport, where I relax and find joy. My blood is purple, and I love our students. It brings me great pleasure to make a difference in a student’s life and to watch them grow to their full potential,” said Smailes. She further added that legal work, by its nature, is conflict-ridden and not positive, and sadly the demands of her position mean that she cannot pursue my sporting passion herself, but she hopes to row in the boat race again this year. And as Sports Council chairperson, “I can make that positive difference and help too,” she said.

Smailes has partnered with Professor Steve Olivier, the Vice-Chancellor of Robert Gordon University in Scotland, to breathe life into the Ally Weakley bursary fund. Ally Weakely was the longest-serving captain of the Rhodes 1st XV rugby team, highly regarded for his Anti-Apartheid politics and fierce support for non-racial sports. Three deserving rugby players were the recipients of this bursary in 2023 with a view to a premier bursary being offered to attract a top-class rugby player in 2024.

On weekends, Smailes can be seen at the Great Field supporting the rugby players, at the Hockey Astro, supporting the hockey teams, at Alec Mullins Hall, helping the volleyball and basketball clubs, and at Settlers Dam rowing with the rowers.

Therefore, Smailes made this week’s edition of Humans of Makhanda for her active development of sport at Rhodes University.