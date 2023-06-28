Narrow Derby win for Kowie against Tigers

By Chesley Daniels

In a highly closely contested Port Alfred Derby fixture between Kowie United and Nlambe Tigers on 24 June, it came down to the wire as Kowie edged out arch-rivals Tigers by 14-10, in their EPRU SEDRU Regional League match played at the Station Hill Sports Ground. This was the second win for Kowie in the competition. Both teams are now on 10 league log points after 7 games. Tigers are in 5th position on the overall log and Kowie is in 6th position.

FIRST HALF

The game started off like a house on fire with both teams eager to win with bonus points at all costs. United made their intentions very clear from the kick-off and put the visitors under pressure by giving the ball lots of air and using their speedy and skillful backs to create spaces out wide. The hosts scored all their points in the first half while Tigers slotted a penalty to hand Kowie a 14-3 lead at the break.

SECOND HALF

The second half saw the Tigers coming hard at Kowie and putting them under enormous pressure, using their forwards to launch attacks and put them on the front foot to gain much-needed momentum. Roger Faku played an instrumental role in this, as usual, and took the ball forward, gaining metres. Both teams made numerous enforced errors. Points were on offer but couldn’t finish off matters. Tigers scored the only points in the second half with a converted try, to close the gap 14-10 in favour of Kowie. An intense closing finish was on the cards but the home side held its nerve, with some vital try-saving tackles, to hang on to a close and hard-fought 14-10 win.

POINTS SCORERS FOR KOWIE:

TRIES: Andley Jones and Sakhile Ntanjana

CONVERSIONS: Gareth Smith (2)

POINTS SCORERS FOR TIGERS:

TRY: Flava Beja

CONVERSION: Aviwe Soyi

PENALTY: Aviwe Soyi

MAN OF THE MATCH

Loose forward of Kowie United Fazel Daniels was voted the Grocott’s Mail/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match. Daniels was all over the park and very aggressive at the breakdowns in ensuring dominance and numerous turnovers. He was also involved in creating a try, his defences were rock solid and he was strong in taking up the ball to the opposition.