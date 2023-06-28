Juventus leads the First Division log

By Chris Totobela

Makana LFA Premier League games were cancelled last weekend, as Fiddler’s Green was turned into a kids’ playground for the annual National Arts Festival. The First Division games continued as scheduled at the Extension Seven field. On 24 June, Hellenic beat the helpless Cameroon side which was relegated from the top division and now finds life very difficult in the lower ranks. One Love was awarded a walkover as Santos failed to pitch up for the second time this season. Former upcoming giants of local football who were once the regional league participants, Sakhulutsha, defeated Jacaranda Academy by two unanswered goals.

On 25 June, Rising Stars thrashed Vukani Anchors by three goals to nil, while Seven Stars and Hellenic played out to a two-all draw. Log leaders and sleeping giant of local football, Juventus, beat Makhanda Academy FC by four goals to two in the top-of-the-table clash.

The Premier League returns to action this weekend as they try to wrap up the league. All the games will take place at the Extension Seven field. Football fans will know by the end of the weekend which teams will win the two streams and contest in the final, to determine the ultimate winner that will be automatically promoted to the regional league to join the likes of Maru FC, Jacaranda Aces, and City Pirates.