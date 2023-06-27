How far will you go to spark the fire in you?

By Gavin Gaka

Well, Selah Liberty Joy went into the forest to hone her flame. Following the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, she embarked on a spontaneous journey of self-discovery. In The Story of Fire, Joy unpacks her learnings with the powerful glow of flames as her co-star.

The Amazwi Amphitheatre is a fitting arena for this spirited performance. Joy gracefully glides across the platform, showcasing her talents as a ballet dancer. Sporting a costume that pays homage to the flame, she emanates strength through the way she controls both fire and movement.

For Joy, fire is reminiscent of the many angry tempers she was surrounded by in her childhood. Like a wildfire, this emotion erupted in her. “There was a point in my life where I could not even cry,” she shares.

Having overcome her challenges, The Story of Fire is a performance that encourages healing and rebirth. Joy manages to hit the mark in a mostly flawless display of fire, dance, music and storytelling. A performance for the whole family, this is a show that’s drawing impressive crowds throughout its run.

The Story of Fire is on at the Amazwi Storytelling Amphitheatre until 1 July.