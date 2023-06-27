Double Bluff: A Welcome Return

By Iviwe Haarmans

A rainy start to the day might make for a gloomy experience. Fortunately, in Makhanda there is also magic in the air.

In Double Bluff: An Extreme Magic Show, Brendon Peel – mentalism extraordinaire and a jack of all magical trades – makes a collaborative appearance with renowned escape artist Li Lau. On a slow morning at Victoria Girls High’s Glennie Hall, the two do not fail to dazzle.

Compared to their other show, Magic of Sideshow, this performance is a touch on the experimental side of things while also being more personalised. Here, two friends both support and test one another, from their agility to their flair and magical prowess.

Peel, a master of traditional magic and mentalism, makes time to interact with the audience while providing a dash of humour and wordplay, complementing the gritty striking nature of escape art – one could call it a double-entendre display of magic. While Peel brings more classical illusions, such as magic with playing cards that baffle the crowd, Lau elicits gasps by putting his body on the line.

The duo has made waves over the years, with performances all over the globe, including China, Brazil, the Americas and the UK. With three years since their renowned Crossbow Rubik’s cube appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, the duo’s performance at the Festival is a welcome return.

Double Bluff is also a performance that’s suitable for the entire family. If a full attendance is anything to go by, then it is certain that the magical duo are bound to be one of the highlights of the 2023 Festival.

Double Bluff is on at Glennie Hall until 28 June.