‘This career is about people’ – a Q&A with Nkosinathi Maki

By Thapelo Matlala

In Stand Up or Stand Out, award-winning comedian Nkosinathi Maki details his recent move from the Eastern Cape to an affluent suburb in Cape Town with his four-year-old son, Thano. On this journey, he meets some quirky and colourful characters who both help and hinder him in his journey of self-discovery.

Cue caught up with Maki to find out more about his show at the Festival, his dreams and inspirations, and his insights into the South African comedy scene.

Where did you grow up?

I was born and bred in Cape Town originally then I was sent to my grandmother in Port Elizabeth at New Brighton because my mother was young.

Tell us about your style of comedy.

My shows are self-deprecating. I usually make fun of myself first before attacking or making fun of anyone else. I realised that my audience needs to see me through a certain lens which allows them to relate and bring their minds or imagination into my reality. Sometimes I do jokes about my son (chuckles).

What does comedy mean to you?

It means love, understanding, and bringing life to souls. It allows you to perceive things from a different landscape. For me, it’s about storytelling and giving people a natural medication – distracting them or making them forget a bit about their hiccups to happiness.

Looking back, is there anything you wish you would have done differently in your career?

I wish I had gone for comedy acting classes. To deeply learn about how to move on stage, how to manoeuvre stage fright. It takes forever, the skill of understanding who you are. Because you think you know yourself until you are on stage.

Any advice for up-and-coming comedians?

Comedy is not a sustainable career. It’s the chosen few who start with it from rock bottom to the top. I would suggest that they try to get a job and own a vehicle because now when you are a newbie, you would want to go to perform at certain events and how are you going to get there if you have no money? What about travel costs and accommodation if you will be performing about four shows at different places? If you want to be a comedian, get a job first.

Biggest wishes?

I wish to perform at a big vernacular show and add a sibling for my son.

What are some of the challenges of being a comedian?

From my experience, being a stand-up comedian is hard because there is no sufficient support for local black comedians. Most people don’t care about underground or upcoming comedians. They only show interest if you have appeared on TV or trended on social media. This career is about people, if they are not intrigued in any way then you are doomed!

Who is your inspiration?

Trevor Noah.

Any closing remarks?

Comedy is a roller coaster, it is like a course or a philosophy that you have to study for years. The minute you grab the concept, life will be easy. Keep in mind that people’s journeys are different. Don’t duplicate anyone. Do you!

Stand Up or Stand Out is on at The Graham Hotel on 25, 27 and 28 July.