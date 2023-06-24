Makhanda parades the Festival

By Ovayo Milisa Novukela

The start of the 2023 National Arts Festival (NAF) was marked by a security cluster parade at the Makana Local Municipality City Hall on Thursday, 22 June.

Onlookers viewed the procession by the security cluster, composed of the South African Police Service, Hi-Tech and Department of Home Affairs.

National Arts Festival Chief Executive Officer, Monica Newton, has expressed her excitement about the start of the Festival.

Newton added that one of the significant achievements of the NAFBoard, in collaboration with the Eastern Cape government and the Makana Local Municipality, was the creation of over 2000 jobs in Makhanda.

“We are currently spending over R4 million per month in the payments of the Social Employment Grant to individuals living around Makhanda to curb the unemployment rate,” said Newton.

Speaking about the Festival programme, Newtown explained that there are more than 240 performances to engage with. “We have a range of programmes to look forward to like Vusi Nova and Msaki just to name a few and tickets are selling fast,” said Newton.

Makhanda has long been under criticism for its water and infrastructure failures. However, the Mayor of Makana Local Municipality, Yandiswa Vara, has indicated that water will be an issue of the past from 30 June.

“The dam upgrade will be done by 30 June according to Amatola Water Board, but the municipality will work around the clock to ensure that water is being provided to all of Makhanda,” said Vara.

She added that SMMEs were assisted in showcasing their products and designs to the public. “It is important that citizens of Makhanda who need these opportunities have been assisted in order to provide food for their families even after the festival,” concluded Vara.

The Sarah Baartman District Municipality Mayor, Deon De Vos, thanked the NAF Board for continuing to support Makhanda and the Sarah Baartman district, and assured stakeholders that the Sarah Baartman District will continue to help and assist the NAF to ensure that the festival is a success.