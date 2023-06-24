Hold me like a Dog Rose

By Arno Cornelissen

On a clear night, the Monument provides a stellar view of the town and sky, but the two stars of Dog Rose shine brighter inside. They inhabit the same orbit, often clashing, while seeking balance and understanding.

Do yourself a favour and get in line early for a good seat. Find somewhere you can see the front of the stage, as in the packed house, you’ll want to see every detail of the relationship between mother and daughter; Rose and Nina, played by Anthea Thompson and Sophie Joans respectively. Dog Rose, named after the species of wild rose that climbs and grows on existing structures, is a performance about how they navigate their tumultuous relationship.

Much of the beauty in this play lies in the intricate facial expressions of the actors – tiny twitches of the face, the sparkling eyes of the mother, the pain and helplessness in the daughter’s eyes. All of this is supported by well-chosen lighting which highlights the emotions carried across by the performers.

Whether or not you are aware of the various manifestations of ADHD or ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), Dog Rose creatively informs the audience of these conditions. Through the exploration of the mother-daughter relationship, we are also shown ways to possibly care for loved ones living with ADHD or ASD.

Rose conveys the subtlest and often misdiagnosed symptoms of ASD and how this trickles down into Nina’s behaviours. This is made clear through overt repetitions and often inappropriate social interactions, yet at Rose’s core she is a loving, motherly figure. After all, “she is trying her best in a world that doesn’t accommodate her.”

The script is brilliantly written and conveys nuanced storytelling. The actors fulfil their respective roles and lines to a tee. There is a clever balance of mystery and understanding throughout the play. The story combines the complexities of familial relationships, with love and compassion, deeply rooted in humour. Tears will build as you choke down a chuckle.

Halfway in, it’s easy to forget I am watching a performance. Rather, I feel like a guest in their kitchen, or a nosy neighbour.

Although the show one floor up echoed into Dog Rose’s performance, the performers are not to be outdone. Whenever the neighbouring show’s, drums or singing gain traction, Thompson – while still keeping to the exact intricacies of her character – counters with an amplified voice.

She is not alone. As the show draws to a close, the audience rises in a roaring, resonant standing ovation. Dog Rose is on at B2 Arena from 23 to 24 June.