A fantastic K-Day 2023 sports extravaganza

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

Between 12 and 17 June, Kingswood College, St Andrew’s College, and the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) hosted their annual derby. Known as K-Day, the week of sports clashes between the three schools first began in 1898. Even with the windy winter weather, parents and the Makhanda community came out in masses. The whole week was packed with sports and cultural events and shows for the whole family. The ‘camaraderie’ between the players and supporters was phenomenal, and words cannot begin to describe it.

All photos by Devon Kivitts.