What’s On – 22 – 29 June

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Tuesday, 20 June – Friday, 30 June

Win a Cup of Coffee for You and Your Bestie at The Barista

– Like our post

– Share our post and tag us in your description with a photo of you and our new takeaway cup

– Tell us why you love our new cup

– Share your photo to your stories and tag us

– Like /follow our Instagram and Facebook pages

@ The Barista, Opposite the Arch, 38 Somerset Road.

The competition will run until Friday, 30 June.

___

Wednesday, 21 June – Sunday, 2 July

The Opening of The Long Table Restaurant & Bar

The famous Long Table Restaurant opens again for the duration of the 2023 National Arts Festival. A pop-up restaurant where festival-goers, performers and producers meet and mingle. Try our delicious heartwarming, home-cooked soups, curries, pastas, roasts and more.

Lunch: 12:00 – 15:00

Supper: 17:30 – 24:00

Late Night Bar

@ St George’s Hall, 108 High Street

Booking / Contact Details: 083 960 2366 / 082 671 8558

Prices range from R60 – R 220

___

Thursday 22, June – 31 August

Classic Framers

Classic Framers will be hosting a free art exhibition of Namibian Artists.

Starts on Thursday, 22 June – 31 August

@ Classic Framers, 83 High Street

Free Entry

___

Thursday, 22 June – Sunday, 2 July

The National Arts Festival

Feel the awe with a spectacular lineup of shows

@ Makhanda

For shows and tickets:

https://nationalartsfestival.co.za

__

Thursday, 22 June – Sunday, 02 July

Open Exhibition and Studio (with the artist present throughout the duration of the Festival)

@RAW Spot Gallery

09:00 – 17:00

Walkabout with the Artists & Curators:

Join us for a captivating walkabout with printmaker Nompumelelo Edith Bukani. Discover her first solo exhibition, “My Name will Be Mine One Day”, where she boldly claims her own narrative. Immerse yourself in the intricate journey of a Makhanda – based woman, as she captures her dreams, childhood memories and the beauty of nature through her trademark prints.

@RAW Spot Gallery

10:00 – 10:45

Bookings/Contact Details: Binjun Hu 082 828 4277 | binjun.hu2017@gmail.com or

Viwe Madinda: 072 600 5403 | v.madinda@gmail.com

___

Live Music @ the Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street, Grahamstown during the National Arts Festival:

Thursday, 22 June

Live Music with Sivu

Vocals of different genres and eras and music everyone can enjoy

19:00 – 21:00

Friday, 23 June 2023

Live Music with Hennie and Kath

Contemporary songs with a mix of African Jazz and folk

Saturday, 24 June

Live Music with Lloyd and Leroy

A night of Jazz mixed with R&B

19:00 – 21:00

Sunday, 25 June

Live Music with The String Maestros

Guitar, Violin Duo, performing well-known hits from Rock ‘n Roll, Pop and Latin America on Guitar – Violin and Vocal – Guitar

19:00 – 21:00

Monday, 26 June

Live Music with Sivu

Vocals of different genres and era’s and music everyone can enjoy

19:00 – 21:00

Tuesday, 27 June

Live Music with Lloyd and Leroy

A night of Jazz mixed with R&B

19:00 – 21:00

Wednesday, 27 June

Live Music with Hennie and Kath

Contemporary songs with a mix of African Jazz and folk

19:00 – 21:00

Thursday, 29 June

Live Music with Sivu

Vocals of different genres and era’s and music everyone can enjoy

19:00 – 21:00

Friday, 30 June

Live Music with Hennie and Kath

Contemporary songs with a mix of African Jazz and folk

19:00 – 21:00

Saturday, 01 June

Live Music with Lloyd and Leroy

A Night of Jazz Mixed with R&B

19:00 – 21:00

___

Thursday, 22 June – Saturday, 24 June

SET FREE – Music and Spoken Word Production: Yveslight and Joza Primary Schools Choir (C.M. Vellem | Samuel Ntlebi | Makana | N.V. Cewu).

@ The City Hall, High Street:

– Thursday, 22 June – 16:00 – 17:00

– Friday, 23 June – 14:00 – 15:00

– Saturday, 24 June – 20:00 – 21:00

Booking / Contact Details:

Call: 066 4171 238

WhatsApp: 083 2777 596

Buy online: https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/show/set-free/

Tickets: R20 Learners| R50 Adults

___

Friday, 23 June – Monday, 27 June

KWANTU in Concert

Makhanda’s beloved Community Choir returns to the Fringe with some eclectic choral works from across the globe. Kwantu will present a diverse programme of music from traditional local songs to exciting arrangements by some of South Africa’s favourite hits. With everything from Western sacred works to some chilling compositions, there is something for everyone here.

@ Amazwi Auditorium, 25A Worcester Street:

– Friday, 23 June – 20:00

– Saturday, 24 June – 16:00

– Sunday, 25 June – 18:00

Monday, 27 June – 12:00

Bookings: https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/show/kwantu-in-concert

Tickets: R65



___

Friday, 23 June – Wednesday, 28 June

Single and Sober

Tsepiso Nzayo brings his first One Man Show ever since he started comedy in 2012. He humorously addresses the events of his relationship and drinking life. He gives feedback about his journey in quitting alcohol and why he is single by choice.

@ The Graham Hotel, 123 High Street

– 22 June – 19:00

– 23 June – 21:00

– 24 June – 13:00

– 25 June – 17:00

– 27 June – 15:00

– 28 June – 17:00

Bookings / Contact Details: Computicket or the NAF Box Office

Tickets R100



___

Friday, 23 June – Friday, 30 June

Music Society of Makhanda

You are warmly invited to the following organ events, which are being hosted by the Music Society of Makhanda and are also part of the Spirit Fest Programme:

– Friday, 23 June:

Organ Recital: Isabelle van Rensburg

13:00 – 14:00

@ the Cathedral

-Saturday, 24 June:

Organ Crawl: “Historical Makhandian Pipe Organs”

14:00 – 15:00

@ St. Bartholomew’s Church

-Tuesday, 27 June:

Organ Recital: Christiaan Carstens

13:00 – 14:00

@the Cathedral

– Friday, 30 June:

Organ Recital: Theo van Wyk

13:00 – 14:00

@ the Cathedral

Organ Recitals: Tickets at the door (R50 full, R20 Concessions)

Organ Crawl: Retiring Collection

___

Saturday, 24 June – Tuesday, 27 June

ICALA

The death house is packed with womXn’s (and men’s) bodies as prisoners being observed under the conditions of the death watch as they are about to enter the execution chamber. Icala will create conversations when it comes to re-silencing. We as the public “sineCALA of distancing ourselves from the reality we face. We choose to wash our hands clean so as not to be stained with guilt or damned in a “forever hell”. The performance is both Physical Theatre and Dance. The movement is both composed and unstrung from time to time.

@ The Great Hall, Rhodes University :

Saturday, 24 June 2023: 18:30 – 19:30

Sunday, 25 June 2023: 12:00 – 13:00

Monday, 26 June 2023: 14:00 – 15:00

Tuesday, 27 June 2023: 16:00 – 17:00

Tickets R100. Available from the NAF website. (10% will be donated to the Makana Rape Crisis Support Group and Women for Change).

___

Saturday, 24 June – Tuesday, 27 June

The Prestige School of Dance at the National Arts Festival 2023 in “Don’t Dismiss The Elements”.

We illustrate four elements of nature and introduce a fifth notion, human chaos. A thought-provoking, family-friendly dance focused on environmentalism. Ballet, Contemporary, Physical Theatre, Afro-fusion and Hip-hop Dance:

Saturday, 24 June – 15:00

Sunday, 25 June – 18:00

Monday, 26 June – 16:00

Tuesday, 27 June – 14:00

@The Great Hall, Rhodes University.

Tickets R50, Available from the NAF website.

___

Thursday, 22 June – Thursday, 29 June

Jungle Beats Glow Party – Get Schwifty vol 4.

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment.

It’s time to cut loose and get Schwifty.

Come check out Audacious Filth, a Tech House duo that will have you on the dance floor all night.

Supporting DJ’s Mr. Doo and MOXII.

@ SSS Top Bar:

– Thursday, 22 June : 21:00 – 01:30

Bookings/Contact Details: Richard Blom, 071 053 0661

Entry: R20

Manic Monday

Come sing your heart out to your favourite tunes with Mr Doo.

@ SSS Top Bar

– Monday, 26 June: 21:00 – 01:30

Bookings / Contact Details: Richard Blom 071 053 0661

Entry: R20

Beats and Buds

420 Friendly Event hosted by Blom’s Entertainment and Grahmsterdam, beats by Mr Doo, buds by Grahmsterdam. No sale of cannabis allowed.

@ SSS Top Bar

-Tuesday, 27 June : 21:00 – 01:30

Bookings/Contact Details: Richard Blom 071 053 0661

Presolds at Grahmsterdam: R10 Member| R20 Non-Members| R30 Door Entry

All Night Bangers

Its time for All Night Bangers, Join the Blom’s Entertainment for a night of your favourite DJ’s and tunes.

@ SSS Top Bar

– Thursday 29 June: 21:00 – 01:30

Bookings/Contact Details: Richard Blom 071 053 0661

Entry: R20

Tuesday, 27 June – Wednesday, 28 June

Makhanda Outreach Film Screening & Workshop

Promoting the film & television industry to the local people of Makhanda, unpacking the available opportunities in the film value chain.

@ Nombulelo on 27 June & @Fingo Library on 28 June

27 June at 14:00 | 28 June @10:00

Free Entry

___

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 22 JUNE

U3A

Doug Bullis will be speaking about the Stradivarius family of Cremona, the most famous violin and cello makers ever.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members |R10 members

The Native and the Umbilical Archive

You are invited to a workshop by Nomalanga Mkhize on how to connect with history through indigenous concepts and frameworks. The workshop uses the concept of inkaba (umbilical cord) as a concept by which to explore questions of origins, historical memory and the yearning to connect with the past and with the present community.

@ The Black Power Station

12:00 – 13:00

Bookings/Contact Details:

https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/show/thenative-and-the-umbilical-archive/



___

SATURDAY 24 JUNE

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online:

https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

Fusion Farmer’s Market

Food, baked goods, fresh vegetables, cheese, meat, etc

@ Fusion Speciality Food Shop, 9710 Rautenbach Road

09:00 – 14:00

WhatsApp 072 968 0661 if interested in having a stall

Makana Community Market

Community Market Day selling great goods from the community to the community. The boys will be playing the marimba.

@ LA Café (the Old Provost), Lucas Avenue, 3236 University Road

10:00 – 14:00

WhatsApp 072 495 0181 if interested in having a stall

Free Entry

___

SUNDAY 25 JUNE

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

Weather permitting

@ LA Café (Old Provost Building), Lucas Avenue

09:00 – 14:00 (maybe earlier depending on turnout)

___

TUESDAY 27 JUNE 2023

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Tuesday Pool Competition Notice

(There will be no Pool Competitions till after the end of the National Arts Festival)

Pub Quiz Notice

(There will be no Pub Quiz till 18 July)

___

WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE

Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

___

THURSDAY 29 JUNE

U3A (There will be no U3A Meeting on Thursday, 29 June)

Free entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Babalwa Meintjies

Vocalist Babalwa Meintjies grew up in Makhanda and performs one again in her hometown as a polished composer and a graduate of the UKZN School of Music. She now teaches and performs gigs in Cape Town and has shared the stage with many of South Africa’s top jazz musicians including George Werner, Feya Faku, Neil Gonsalves and Swazi Dlamini. She has also performed around South Africa and abroad.

@ The DSG Hall, 25A Worcester Street

12:00 – 13:10.

Bookings/ Contact Details: 0860 002 004, Tickets R130

___

COMING SOON

Friday, 30 June – Saturday 1 July – I.N.C.O.K.O . Directed and Choreographed by Thembani Buka, I.N.C.O.K.O is a journey back through the conversations far behind us, to acknowledge what we have missed and get an understanding of how they have changed our futures.

@ The Great Hall, Rhodes University, Prince Alfred Street:

-Friday, 30 June – 10:00 – 10:45

-Saturday , 1 July – 12:00 – 12:45

-Saturday, 1 July – 20:00 – 20:45

Bookings/ Contact Details: https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/show/i-n-c-o-k-o2/

Entry: R50

___

Saturday, 1 July – Friends of Waters Meeting , The Promise of the Commons: Exploring the Role of Sustainable Wild Harvesting as a tool for Conservation by Finn Rautenbach. The use of medicinal plants and the conservation of the fragile thicket around Bathurst. @ The Ploughman Pike’s Post at the Ploughman Pub, 723 Trappes Street, Bathurst, 10:00. Contact Details: friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com, Free Entry.

Saturday, 1 July – Purcell Plus Concert. The augmented Cathedral Consort with a professional string quartet, with continuo provided by John Hughes and Jackson, with Peter Black at the organ, will perform a programme including: Purcell “Bell “ Anthem , his verse Anthem “Thy Word is a Lantern” his Evening Canticles in G Minor , with two of his organ pieces as interludes. @St Bartholomew’s Church, Sunnyside. Free Entry at the door with a retiring collection.

___

BEHIND -THE- SCENES

FOOD 4 FUTURES:

67 Blankets for Mandela Day – Food 4 Futures, will be running until 18 July. For Donations, please bring your blankets, old or new, to donate at Food 4 Futures premises @ 2 Dundas Street or o for R100 you can sponsor a blanket for someone in need this winter.

Donations via EFT can be made to:

First National Bank Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Account Name: Food4Futures

Account Number: 62901533316

With the reference: “Your Name+ Blanket”

67 Shoes for Mandela Day – Food 4 Futures, will be running until 18 July. For Donations, please donate warm, practical “walking shoes” and boots for the men and women in our community who rely on walking, no matter what the weather. Or for R200 you can sponsor a pair of shoes for someone in need this winter.

Donations via EFT can be made to:

First National Bank Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Account Name: Food4Futures

Account Number: 62901533316

With the reference: “Your Name+ Shoes”

Anyone needing a poster made can contact SIZO MEDIA (Sipho) at 078 733 7203. They will be able to design one for you. The turnaround time is 48 hours.