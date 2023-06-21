The full text of the DA’s motion of No Confidence in Mayor Yandiswa Vara

This Council,

Noting the latest water crisis that has afflicted the Makana Municipality, that has left residents in certain areas without water for extended periods of time, which has led to protests and violence against the truck drivers delivering water to the afflicted areas, as well as the dysfunctional unit at Alicedale and the ongoing issue of overtime, further notes:

That Councillors, Ward Councillors, in particular, were left to face the ire of the residents with no apparent support from the Executive. That despite imploring from Councillors over an extended period, no water joint operations committee (JOC) which could assist in such emergencies has been established. That although the Communications Department issued regular communiques explaining the issues, at no stage did the Executive Mayor address the Council or the public via any platform, one of the most important tasks of a person in her position during an emergency. That the ongoing issue of essential workers not being paid overtime has still not been effectively addressed or communicated to Council and this is having a serious effect on service delivery, to the point where it endangers people and has become a human rights issue. That the issue of the dysfunctional Alicedale Unit has still not been resolved and failure to do so has a seriously adverse effect on service delivery for the town.

Therefore, the lack of leadership shown by the Executive Mayor during the crisis leads this Council to conclude that the Executive Mayor, Yandiswa Vara, is unable to perform her duties as Executive Mayor and is unfit to hold her position.

And that this Council therefore resolves that it has no confidence in the Executive Mayor of the Makana Municipality, Yandiswa Vara.