Progress humiliates Lily White in try feast

By Chesley Daniels

EPRU Grand Challenge defending champions Progress (PRO) from Kariega scored eleven (11) unanswered tries as they thrashed hosts Lily White 73-6 on 10 June 2023 at the Albany Sports Ground.

PRO also already scored their bonus point try while going in to the break with a commanding 24-6 lead.

Group A Log Leaders PRO extended their lead at the top of the table with a dominating bonus point win and is now 33 points from 7 matches and nine (9) points clear of second place Trying

Stars. Lily White sitting in 7th position on the log on 6 points.

It was apparent that the Champs would come down to Makhanda and dominate all facets of play and as a result, they enjoyed quality ball possession and territorial advantage. The visitors outplayed the home side and were running riots from the kick off with brilliant interplay between forwards and backs. PRO’s forwards were in devastating form and ran like backline players through the sloppy defence of Lily Whites.

The home side slotted only two penalties in the first half and couldn’t score any points in the second half. There was just no stopping the PRO side as their loyal, faithful and passionate travelling supporters sang along and cheered their team on. In the end, it was a unified team effort by the visitors, who were in full control of the game and gave the large crowd good value for their money.

FINAL SCORE: PROGRESS WON 73-6

MAN OF THE MATCH

The powerful and mobile 8th man of Progress Jade Goliath won the Grocott’s Mail/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match Award for his momentous all round performance. Goliath never disappoints and always put his hand up and produced for his team. He scored a fine try and were also involved in numerous tries, solid and cohesive defence and his storming ball carries, put his side on the front foot every time he touches the ball. Jade was also a monster at the breakdowns, very aggressive and won a few turnovers as well.