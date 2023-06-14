OC puts 50 past Rosebuds at The Oval

By Chesley Daniels

EPRU SEDRU REGIONAL LEAGUE

OLD COLLEGIANS VS ROSEBUDS UNITED – OVAL SPORTS GROUND

Old Collegians (OC) ran in eight tries as they humiliate visitors, Rosebuds United, 50-22 in their EPRU SEDRU Regional League fixture at the Oval Sports Ground on 10 June.

OC went into the break at halftime, securing the bonus point try to lead 26-10. The bonus point win saw OC move up to third position on the overall log standings with 14 points from their five games while the struggling Rosebuds suffers its fourth defeat in a row and still bottom of the log with zero points.

FIRST HALF

OC made their intentions very clear from the outset as they ran the ball straight from the kickoff. The home side knew the importance of the bonus point win factor, and they had achieved the four-try bonus point in the first half already. Rosebuds’ tackling let them down as OC ran through the sloppy defences of the visitors, while scoring in the process. OC’s forwards dominated the scrums throughout. The home side’s bigger forwards also came to the party, and put in some storming runs from the breakdowns.

HALFTIME SCORE: OC LEAD 26-10

Dylan Bruintjies on his way to score an 80m try for Rosebuds in the game against OC on 10 June, 2023. Photo: Deon Kivetts.

SECOND HALF

Rosebuds started finding their feet in the second half, and looked more promising with the ball in hand. They spread the ball wide to their speedy backs, led by Dylan Bruintjies, who also scored a brilliant 80m try. But their promising attacks were short-lived as OC again took full control and dominance, scoring four more tries. Man of the Match, prop Khanyisa Solomon of OC, completed his hat trick of tries and was the star performer for his side. The home side ran riot in the second half and was difficult to stop. In the end, it was one-way traffic and a deserved OC completed the match with a thrashing 50-22 bonus point win over Rosebuds.

POINTS SCORERS FOR OC:

TRIES: Khanyisa Solomon (3), Athini Gagayi, Ashley Ngapi, Sethu Pinini, Phumelela Mpothuni

CONVERSIONS: Luvuyo Papu (2), Siya Mohapi, Ashley Ngapi, Aviwe Dingane

POINTS SCORERS ROSEBUDS

TRIES: Dylan Bruintjies, Marvin Williams, Deano Kock

CONVERSIONS: Lance Louw (3)

PENALTY: Lance Louw

Robust and mobile prop forward Khanyisa Solomon of OC earned the Grocott’s Mail Sport/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match Award. The big guy scored a hat trick of tries for his side and was very powerful in the scrums and with the ball in hand. His breakdowns ensured turnovers, he was solid on defence and his general play was just outstanding.