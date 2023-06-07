A call for action against drugs and gender-based violence

By ‘Odidi Matai-Sigudla

The Eastern Cape Men’s Movement (EC MM), Empilisweni HIV/AIDS and Orphan Care Centre, and the Labour Community Media Forum (LCMF) have joined hands in a campaign to force government and business to take the establishment of drug abuse rehabilitation centres seriously.

These “rehabilitation centres (are) aimed at helping thousands of our young people who are victims of drug abuse, especially those who are showing interest to be accommodated in facilities which will help them to come clean of drugs,” said Jongi Hoza, Head Secretariat of the Eastern Cape Men’s Movement.

Hoza added that various non-profit organisations were trying to help drug-addicted youth, but were working in silos, instead of co-ordinating their meagre resources. Often, victims who stepped forward in need of help ended up not receiving it, because of the shortage of public drug rehabilitation facilities. Many victims have unemployed parents and are forced to choose between “exorbitantly” priced private centres, or the Ernest Malgas Centre in New Brighton, Gqeberha, which is government funded but cannot meet the demand for drug rehabilitation in a large area of the Eastern Cape.

The EC MM and LCMF want the government to establish more publicly-funded drug abuse rehab centres as an immediate priority. The campaign is launched in June, Youth Month, which brings forth the need to approach community members for their support, and for interested parties to join and speedily develop the concept and content for the campaign.

“If we are committed to making a difference for the betterment of humankind, we can’t be outsmarted by various recent pressure groups who have managed to plunge our country into civil disobedience,” said Hoza.

Those interested in joining the campaign or wanting to know more can contact Jongi Hoza at 066 357 6881 and Anele Mbi, EC Provincial Organiser of the LCMF, at 073 908 0385 or email at anelembi@gmail.com.