Kivitts shines in a bonus point win for Brumbies

By Chesley Daniels

Eldrico Kivitts, centre, and utility backline player, put in a Man of the Match performance and helped Brumbies to a thrashing 38-0 bonus point win over Windvogel United at the fortress Oval Sports Ground on 27 May.

Grahamstown Brumbies confirmed their credentials as the top Makhanda team with a dominant performance over Windvogel United from Gqeberha in their EPRU Grand Challenge Group A fixture.

It was so impressive that the 1st Reserve also kept the Gqeberha outfit to zero, winning with a 42-0 win in the main curtain-raiser of the day. The bonus point victory moved Brumbies to the 3rd position behind Trying Stars and Progress on the overall log of Group A and was indeed vital at this stage of the competition going forward.

FIRST HALF

Brumbies started the game like a house on fire scoring four tries in the 1st half and also claiming the bonus point try. Impressive winger, Vino Williams, scored a brace of tries, whilst the Man of the Match, Eldrico Kivitts, also scored two tries. It is just a matter of time before Eldrico Kivitts will be called up by the EP team as he is one of the most impressive inside centres in the Grand Challenge Competition.

The home side was gunning all out to win with a bonus point at all costs. Kivitts, who was the captain on the day, led from the front and made sure he scored two tries in the first 15 minutes of the game. Brumbies dominated in all facets of the game and didn’t give the struggling visitors any chance in the game. Declan Muller converted all four (4) tries as Brumbies took a commanding 28-0 lead at the break.

Damian Glover with a storming run for Brumbies. Photo: Kivitts Photography.

SECOND HALF

Brumbies rang the changes in the second half in giving game time to much-needed squad players that led to a stop-start second half. The home side lack composure and lost some focus in the second half which they could have scored more tries to give them a huge point difference margin. Nevertheless, Brumbies scored two further tries by the evergreen Shanton Shash Whitebooi and Pieter-John PJ Dido. In the end, Brumbies won convincingly with a bonus point 38-0 despite a rather disappointing second-half effort.

MAN OF THE MATCH

The Grocott’s Mail Sport/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match Award undoubtedly went to the playmaker and star player Eldrico Kivitts of Brumbies. Drico again showed his all-round class and performance in his side’s dominant win. He was devastating with the ball in hand and his cohesive defence also stood out on the day. Kivitts scored two fine tries and was also involved in some of the other tries. His line breaks and impressive offloads in the tackle situations on attack was just amazing.

Brumbies 1st Reserve beat Windvogel 42-0

TRIES: Sinethemba Jezi (3), Vincent Mains, Jordan Doyle and Fazel Jamieson.

CONVERSIONS: Pondy Basson (4)

PENALTY: Basson

Brumbies’ Next fixture will be against Missionvale United in PE on Saturday.