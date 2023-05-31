Juniors football to make come back on Youth Day

By Chris Totobela

Current log leaders Sophia Young Stars, together with the Three Valleys Wild Farm, will be hosting a Juniors football tournament on Youth Day. This will be a huge relief to many junior teams as they last played a long time ago.

According to Sophia’s director of sport Thulani Msipha, this tournament will be held on Youth Day and will only cater for under 14s and under 16s. He went on to say, “On this day, we will be celebrating the sacrifices of the students who fought for our liberation from the apartheid regime.” He also called upon interested teams to make sure that they make affiliations as soon as possible, as this event will attract a lot of teams from around the province. The affiliation fee is R250.00, and the winners will walk away with a full kit, trophy and gold medals, while the runners-up will go home with silver medals, and the team that finishes third gets bronze medals. The closing date for the affiliation fees will be 5 June.

Ntsika Secondary School will play host to this great event from 16 to 18 June. This is going to be a festival of football for youngsters, and football lovers will surely enjoy every minute of it as these junior teams never fail to entertain the crowd.