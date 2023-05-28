Africa Day: A celebration of our colourful continent

By Bukamuso Sebata

The Eastern Cape provincial government hosted the 60th annual celebration of Africa Day at the Settlers’ Monument on 25 May. An Africa Day parade took place in the open space outside the Monument, where local students sang and marched with Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane. A group of boys adorned in IsiXhosa attire, an acknowledgment to the Xhosa people of the Eastern Cape, carried gold spears and sang.

One of the dance groups that entertained visitors. Photo: Bukamuso Sebata.

Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Sizwe Mabizela also attended. Towards the end of the parade, Mabuyane walked with the children and community members back to the Monument. What followed was a walk around of people looking at the different stalls that showcased the diverse African music, attires, craft, cuisine, pottery, and other objects produced by Africans currently living in the country. Attendees walked around dishing up samples of traditional Xhosa food, and dishes from Ghana, Lesotho, Kenya, and Nigeria. The space was buzzing with different languages, attires, and cuisines. It seemed like Africa was compressed into that one space, and it was just one diverse community united in unity.

Attendees tasting different cuisines from different corners of the continent. Photo: Bukamuso Sebata.

Inside the Guy Butler Theatre, Sarah Baartman District Municipality Executive Mayor Deon de Vos said it was a day to reflect on the progress made by Africans. “We can reflect on the victories we have won, such as the freedom we achieved in 1994. Today also gives us a chance to celebrate the various cultures which form part of this beautiful continent of ours,” said de Vos, adding that Africans must be proud of who they are and their cultures because he fears we are becoming too Westernised.

While the parade mostly consisted of students, community members took part too. Photo: Bukamuso Sebata. Some of the people that attended Africa Day at the Monument on 25 May. Photo: Bukamuso Sebata.

Mabuyane took to the podium to talk about the importance of the birth of the Organisation of the African Unity (OAU), which was established to bring an end to colonialism – a long-collapsed system whose legacies are still felt across Africa. A way forward for the entire continent requires us to constantly look back at our pasts to make decisions that will shape our futures. All Africans must work together to better their continent, he said.

The Premier of the Eastern Cape, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane. Photo: Bukamuso Sebata.

The day concluded with performances from a Xhosa dance group, followed by dancers from Tanzania.