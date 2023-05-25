Bonus point win for Stars while Brumbies suffers heavy defeat

By Chesley Daniels

Trying Stars recorded an impressive 45-23 bonus point win against Born Fighters in their EPRU Grand Challenge Group A fixture at the Wentzel Park Sports Ground on 20 May.

The win put Stars in second position in the overall log on 20 points after Progress, who is in first place with a better points difference. Stars were in devastating mode with only one thing on their minds, to win with a bonus point, which they did in fine fashion, scoring seven tries. Bonus points are vital from now on in the competition, and this is exactly what was achieved by the home side.

In the end, Stars entertained the large local crowd with a spectacle of running and entertaining rugby, bagging a full back of maximum points to demolish the visitors in their 45-23 win.

PROGRESS VS BRUMBIES

The Makhanda side suffered a heavy 3-46 defeat to defending champs, Progress in front of a large crowd at the Central Stadium in Kariega on 20 May.

Brumbies had an early setback in the first half with their captain Tevin Pillay who was red-carded for an alleged illegal and dangerous high tackle on Darrion Edwards. That was a huge setback for the visitors, especially against a top team in PRO. It was always gonna be a daunting task to play with 14-men but Brumbies enjoyed a decent first half as it was a close affair for most parts.

The second half saw the home side capitalise on the 14-man Brumbies side. They took full advantage of the overlap that was on the outside. Brumbies neither healed nor regrouped from the red card, and it cost them dearly, as Progress ran riot to take a dominant 46-3 bonus point win.

MISSIONVALE VS LILY WHITE

Blues travelled to the Northern Areas in Gqeberha and was lucky to return home to Makhanda with a win. The home side narrowly edged Lily White out by 18-13 in a hard-fought Group A encounter.

Lily White is under pressure and needs, at all costs, to win with bonus points going forward.