Amakonokono too strong for Mawas

By Chris Totobela

On 21 May, football fans braved the chilly weather to watch a women’s football game between African Connection women’s football club and the Mary Waters’ girls’ football team, in an entertaining encounter played at Mickey Yili stadium.

In the first half, the young Connection side absorbed a lot of pressure from the determined Mary Waters side. The seven-times regional champions got their break midway through the first half when the referee awarded a penalty after the defender handled the ball inside the box. Sandisiwe Mhlawuli calmly slotted the ball home. Lack of communication at the back resulted in Mary Waters conceding an own goal after the defence failed to deal with the cross from the right wing, and gave the hosts a two-goal lead.

Sandisiwe Mhlawuli scored her second goal and her team’s third goal via a brilliant long-range free kick which left the keeper with no chance. Xolelwa Makeba added one more just before the halftime break, and took the score to four. In the second half, Mary Waters made a number of changes and tried to look for a goal but Connection’s defence stood firm.

Owam Dyonashe, Sisonke Fihlani and the speedy winger, Niyole Ngqiyaza, added a goal each to take the score to seven. It was a brave showing by the Mary Waters team against a young but tough Connection side. What is more important is that women’s football was the ultimate winner on the day.