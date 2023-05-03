Water Outages in Makana – Eastern and Western Supplies – 3 May update

By Geoff Embling

Water from Botha’s Hill reservoir on the eastern side is channelled via gravity down a mainline pipe, filling up Mayfield and Tantyi reservoirs before reaching Lower and Intermediate reservoirs on the western side via a 300mm transfer link pipe. The mainline pipe from Botha’s Hill reservoir branches off at various points to feed the township, and there are valves which can be closed to cut the water supply to each branch.

Recent mechanical issues with pumps at James Kleynhans have drastically reduced the amount of water coming from the east, and to supply the whole town the municipality must close valves feeding certain branches, and “juggle” the supply of water to different areas.

The areas in Ward 4 which receive water from the eastern supply are Kings Heights, Upper Miles St, Scotts Farm and Albany Rd areas. Evidently, the municipality is struggling to “juggle” the supply equitably, as several areas in the township, as well as the Kings Heights/Miles St area, have been without water for over two weeks.

High-lying areas in Ward 4 such as the military base, Hill 60, Cradock Heights, and Spencer Chapman receive their supply from High-Level reservoir, along with parts of Rhodes University (Ward 12) and PJ Olivier, upper Sunnyside and Hillsview (Ward 8). Recent cable theft at the Intermediate pump station prevented water from being pumped from the Intermediate to High-Level reservoir. The cable has been replaced, and pumping has resumed, so affected areas may receive some water on Friday, 5 May, which is a water “on” day.

It was interesting to note, during an oversight visit to Howiesonspoort dam on Tuesday, 2 May, that the 14 megalitre (mL) leidam feeding High Level reservoir with water from Howiesonspoort seemed roughly 50 percent full. The few high-lying areas that rely on the High-Level reservoir could benefit from this source, as 7 mL could potentially supply them for a week (with a one-day-on, one-day-off cycle). It is strange that this supply of water has been sitting unused for over two weeks.

It must be difficult for the municipality to juggle the water supply equitably, but one can’t help but wonder how much of the city’s current water woes are due to infrastructure breakdowns, or how much they are due to intentional actions by discontent municipal workers who have come to think of overtime pay as a right.