What’s On 27 April – 4 May

A big shout out to MEW and SIZO MEDIA for these listings
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/
REPEAT EVENTS
Friday 28 April
Nic’s Nest Dinner Special
Theme Dinner – Taste of India
Three-course meal
Vegetarian options available
@ Nic’s Nest, 65 African Street
18:30 – 21:00
Bookings Essential: 041 0100 435
R250 per person
Fridays 28 April
Friday Deck Party
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
Featuring Mr Doo
@ The Rat and Parrot, New Street
22:00 – 02:00
Free entry
Saturday 29 April
2nd Pop-up with Nom. Let’s Dine
Three-course meal
Theme: Neutral relaxed colours / nude/ off-white/brown/ tan
Makana Resort Bar, 1 Grey Street
14:00
Bookings: 067 702 1417
R400
Sunday 30 April
Bathurst Bookfair
Book bargains, lively speaker programme, author interviews, panel discussions, sprint writing mini workshop, open mic poetry reading, ultra-short story competition, literary theme walking quiz, & kid’s corner
@ various venues in Bathurst, including The Village Green, Pig and Whistle, and Books of Bathurst
09:00 – 16:30
Contact Norma; 076 728 1317 or Ian 082 621 1523
Free entry
__
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 27 APRIL
U3A
“The Heavens declare” – Dr Kate Bryan
A talk on astronomy
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Acoustic Café
A platform for musicians needing an audience
Featuring: Ben de la Fontaine, Joza Q, Katlego, & The Survivals
@ The Vic, New Street
18:30
R30 at the door / R20 students
__
FRIDAY 28 APRIL
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz & Pop
Drinks Specials
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Bookings / Contact: 071 053 0661
Free entry
Angels vs Demons
Dress up party
Prize for best dressed
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00 – 01:30
Bookings / Contact: 071 053 0661
R10 before 22:00 | R20 after 22:00
__
SATURDAY 29 APRIL
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome.
@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
07:45 for 08:00
Free Entry
Autumn Aerobics Fundraising
Fundraising Challenge hosted by Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club
Hi-lo, Taebo/Box and Functional
Donations of toiletries requested, e.g. toothpaste, face soap, roll-on etc.
@ Soccer City, Raglan Road
08:30
All interested in participating to contact Nomawethu: 063 023 9338
Tickets: Adults R30 | Children R10 | Walk-In R40
Makana Community Family Funday Flea Market
A community flea market fundraiser with fun for the family and will be fundraising for the SPCA
@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue
09:00 – 13:00
WhatsApp 072 495 0181 if interested in having a stall
Free Entry
IIMBEWU Youth Orchestra Concert
A newly formed collaboration between several youth music academies.
Eastern Cape Heritage through a Modern and multicultural lens
Tells of a day in the forests of the Amathole Mountains.
Combines digital music production, indigenous music and orchestral traditions.
Featuring Siya Makuzeni (trombone and voice) and Zanethemba Mdyogolo (uhadi)
@ Guy Butler Theatre, The Monument
16:00
Book on webtickets
https://bit.ly/Iimbewu
Tickets from R30 – R50
__
SUNDAY 30 APRIL
Farmers Market
This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.
Weather permitting
@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue
09:00 – 14:00 (maybe earlier depending on turnout)
Ivy and Mafa’s Birthday Celebrations
Featuring Mafa Bavuma from Umhlobo Wenene and Ivy Madyo
@ Phola’s Meat n Malt, E Street (Fingo Village)
14:00 – 01:30
Prices: R80, Gate R100 and VIP R200
__
MONDAY 01 MAY
Mother’s Day High Tea
Featuring Milanda Coetzer as a guest speaker
Sponsor mothers and special ladies to this special event
@ St Patrick’s Hall, 47 Hill Street (next to the library)
14:00
Tickets: Frances Hutton 060 444 2372 / Monika 082 855 0015
R150 per person
__
TUESDAY 02 MAY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Tuesday Pool Competition
Cool prizes and vouchers to be won
@ Champs Action Bar, Scott’s Avenue
Registration: 18:00
Compo starts: 19:00
Competition Entry Fee: R20/ person.
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia.
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
19:00
R40/person
Table bookings 046 622 5002
__
WEDNESDAY 03 MAY
Karaoke
Sing your heart out
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 04 MAY
U3A
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
__
COMING SOON
Saturday, 06 May – Community Fundraiser & Fete. Creating a day of fun for family and friends and giving an opportunity and platform for local NPO organisations to get exposure and raise funds. Crafts, plants, jewellery, books and treats for sale. Kiddies’ corner.@ 11 Caldicott Street (Opposite Fiddlers Green and Airies Nest), 09:00 – 15:00. Bookings: Magda 083 406 9554.
Saturday, 06 May – Friends of Waters Meeting. Talk: Sounds of the Albany Thicket @Pike’s Post, Ploughman Pub, Bathurst, 10:00. Free Entrance.
Saturday, 06 May – Knocked Down But Not Out! Business Talk and Networking by Seed Journey Publishing, “You have an appointment with the king, look the part” @ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street. 14:00. Bookings: Capitec (1629974011), Initials and Surname as Reference. You can also pay at the door. WhatsApp POP: 0662188897 / 0735775130. R200 per person.
Tuesday, 09 May – Thursday, 11 May – Community Engagement Learning Symposium. The symposium aims to understand the significance of higher education community engagement and determine its relevance and impact for South Africa and the rest of Africa. @ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street, 08:30 – 16:00. Bookings: bit.ly/CELSymposium Face to face:
R2, 200 for University Staff and other attendants and R1, 200 for Students and Partners.
Virtual: R500 for University Staff and other attendants and R250 for Students and Community Partner Organisations.
Wednesday, 17 May – Friday, 19 May – Yveslight Spelling Contest. This is an annual spelling contest which started in 2022. This year’s spelling contest has included Grades 4 and 5. Registration is now open, closing on the 10 May. Venue TBC, 13:00. Contact Details: 066 4171 238 (calls) and 083 2777 296 (WhatsApp). R30 to participate.
Saturday, 20 May – (Please note the date change) Family Movie Night. Presented by ThisCenema. Two movies: Disenchanted/ Diary of a Wimpy Kid/ Strange World (family movie) and Beast (adult movie). Venue TBA. New ticket sales are to be announced at the beginning of May. R80 (snacks included).
Saturday, 20 May 2023 – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Viva La Frida. A range of excellent artworks are auctioned in a Main Auction and a Silent Auction. Mexican Food and complimentary drink are included. @ Carinus Art School, 84 Beaufort Street, 18:30. Bookings: 046 622 4543 or jcas@lantic.net. Tickets R160
Saturday, 27 May – Project for Preemies – Yarn a Thon. 24hr Charity Drive in awareness of premature infants. @ Albany Club, 114 High Street, 10:00 Saturday until Sunday 10:00. Donations are welcome in the form of your time, supplies or money for supplies. Enquiries Megan 083 434 0750 or Sandi 062 151 4224.
Saturday, 27 May – Wine and Food Pairing Appetit. Sampling different bottles of wine, comparing vintage and regional varieties and pairing them with ideal dishes whilst enjoying good conversation and music. Theme: Monochromes (Winter Edition) @ Albany Bowling Club, Charles Street. 14:00 – 19:00. Bookings: 063 606 8140 / 062 595 9721. Price R300 per person.
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Anyone needing a poster made can contact SIZO MEDIA (Sipho) at 078 733 7203. They will be able to design one for you. The turnaround time is 48 hours.