What’s On 27 April – 4 May

A big shout out to MEW and SIZO MEDIA for these listings

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/

REPEAT EVENTS

Friday 28 April

Nic’s Nest Dinner Special

Theme Dinner – Taste of India

Three-course meal

Vegetarian options available

@ Nic’s Nest, 65 African Street

18:30 – 21:00

Bookings Essential: 041 0100 435

R250 per person

Fridays 28 April

Friday Deck Party

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

Featuring Mr Doo

@ The Rat and Parrot, New Street

22:00 – 02:00

Free entry

Saturday 29 April

2nd Pop-up with Nom. Let’s Dine

Three-course meal

Theme: Neutral relaxed colours / nude/ off-white/brown/ tan

Makana Resort Bar, 1 Grey Street

14:00

Bookings: 067 702 1417

R400

Sunday 30 April

Bathurst Bookfair

Book bargains, lively speaker programme, author interviews, panel discussions, sprint writing mini workshop, open mic poetry reading, ultra-short story competition, literary theme walking quiz, & kid’s corner

@ various venues in Bathurst, including The Village Green, Pig and Whistle, and Books of Bathurst

09:00 – 16:30

Contact Norma; 076 728 1317 or Ian 082 621 1523

Free entry

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 27 APRIL

U3A

“The Heavens declare” – Dr Kate Bryan

A talk on astronomy

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Acoustic Café

A platform for musicians needing an audience

Featuring: Ben de la Fontaine, Joza Q, Katlego, & The Survivals

@ The Vic, New Street

18:30

R30 at the door / R20 students

__

FRIDAY 28 APRIL

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz & Pop

Drinks Specials

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Bookings / Contact: 071 053 0661

Free entry

Angels vs Demons

Dress up party

Prize for best dressed

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00 – 01:30

Bookings / Contact: 071 053 0661

R10 before 22:00 | R20 after 22:00

__

SATURDAY 29 APRIL

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

Autumn Aerobics Fundraising

Fundraising Challenge hosted by Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club

Hi-lo, Taebo/Box and Functional

Donations of toiletries requested, e.g. toothpaste, face soap, roll-on etc.

@ Soccer City, Raglan Road

08:30

All interested in participating to contact Nomawethu: 063 023 9338

Tickets: Adults R30 | Children R10 | Walk-In R40

Makana Community Family Funday Flea Market

A community flea market fundraiser with fun for the family and will be fundraising for the SPCA

@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue

09:00 – 13:00

WhatsApp 072 495 0181 if interested in having a stall

Free Entry

IIMBEWU Youth Orchestra Concert

A newly formed collaboration between several youth music academies.

Eastern Cape Heritage through a Modern and multicultural lens

Tells of a day in the forests of the Amathole Mountains.

Combines digital music production, indigenous music and orchestral traditions.

Featuring Siya Makuzeni (trombone and voice) and Zanethemba Mdyogolo (uhadi)

@ Guy Butler Theatre, The Monument

16:00

Book on webtickets

https://bit.ly/Iimbewu

Tickets from R30 – R50

__

SUNDAY 30 APRIL

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

Weather permitting

@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue

09:00 – 14:00 (maybe earlier depending on turnout)

Ivy and Mafa’s Birthday Celebrations

Featuring Mafa Bavuma from Umhlobo Wenene and Ivy Madyo

@ Phola’s Meat n Malt, E Street (Fingo Village)

14:00 – 01:30

Prices: R80, Gate R100 and VIP R200

__

MONDAY 01 MAY

Mother’s Day High Tea

Featuring Milanda Coetzer as a guest speaker

Sponsor mothers and special ladies to this special event

@ St Patrick’s Hall, 47 Hill Street (next to the library)

14:00

Tickets: Frances Hutton 060 444 2372 / Monika 082 855 0015

R150 per person



__

TUESDAY 02 MAY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Tuesday Pool Competition

Cool prizes and vouchers to be won

@ Champs Action Bar, Scott’s Avenue

Registration: 18:00

Compo starts: 19:00

Competition Entry Fee: R20/ person.

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

R40/person

Table bookings 046 622 5002

__

WEDNESDAY 03 MAY

Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 04 MAY

U3A

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

__

COMING SOON

Saturday, 06 May – Community Fundraiser & Fete. Creating a day of fun for family and friends and giving an opportunity and platform for local NPO organisations to get exposure and raise funds. Crafts, plants, jewellery, books and treats for sale. Kiddies’ corner.@ 11 Caldicott Street (Opposite Fiddlers Green and Airies Nest), 09:00 – 15:00. Bookings: Magda 083 406 9554.

Saturday, 06 May – Friends of Waters Meeting. Talk: Sounds of the Albany Thicket @Pike’s Post, Ploughman Pub, Bathurst, 10:00. Free Entrance.

Saturday, 06 May – Knocked Down But Not Out! Business Talk and Networking by Seed Journey Publishing, “You have an appointment with the king, look the part” @ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street. 14:00. Bookings: Capitec (1629974011), Initials and Surname as Reference. You can also pay at the door. WhatsApp POP: 0662188897 / 0735775130. R200 per person.

Tuesday, 09 May – Thursday, 11 May – Community Engagement Learning Symposium. The symposium aims to understand the significance of higher education community engagement and determine its relevance and impact for South Africa and the rest of Africa. @ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street, 08:30 – 16:00. Bookings: bit.ly/CELSymposium Face to face:

R2, 200 for University Staff and other attendants and R1, 200 for Students and Partners.

Virtual: R500 for University Staff and other attendants and R250 for Students and Community Partner Organisations.

Wednesday, 17 May – Friday, 19 May – Yveslight Spelling Contest. This is an annual spelling contest which started in 2022. This year’s spelling contest has included Grades 4 and 5. Registration is now open, closing on the 10 May. Venue TBC, 13:00. Contact Details: 066 4171 238 (calls) and 083 2777 296 (WhatsApp). R30 to participate.

Saturday, 20 May – (Please note the date change) Family Movie Night. Presented by ThisCenema. Two movies: Disenchanted/ Diary of a Wimpy Kid/ Strange World (family movie) and Beast (adult movie). Venue TBA. New ticket sales are to be announced at the beginning of May. R80 (snacks included).

Saturday, 20 May 2023 – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Viva La Frida. A range of excellent artworks are auctioned in a Main Auction and a Silent Auction. Mexican Food and complimentary drink are included. @ Carinus Art School, 84 Beaufort Street, 18:30. Bookings: 046 622 4543 or jcas@lantic.net. Tickets R160

Saturday, 27 May – Project for Preemies – Yarn a Thon. 24hr Charity Drive in awareness of premature infants. @ Albany Club, 114 High Street, 10:00 Saturday until Sunday 10:00. Donations are welcome in the form of your time, supplies or money for supplies. Enquiries Megan 083 434 0750 or Sandi 062 151 4224.

Saturday, 27 May – Wine and Food Pairing Appetit. Sampling different bottles of wine, comparing vintage and regional varieties and pairing them with ideal dishes whilst enjoying good conversation and music. Theme: Monochromes (Winter Edition) @ Albany Bowling Club, Charles Street. 14:00 – 19:00. Bookings: 063 606 8140 / 062 595 9721. Price R300 per person.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Anyone needing a poster made can contact SIZO MEDIA (Sipho) at 078 733 7203. They will be able to design one for you. The turnaround time is 48 hours.