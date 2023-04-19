Building set to start on new LIV Lukhanyiso Makhanda Village for orphans

By Staff Reporter

MBB Consulting Services have been appointed as the Civil and Structural Engineers for the LIV Lukhanyiso Makhanda Village, which is to be built northeast of Makhanda. The LIV (Lungisisa Indlela Village) non-profit organization was founded in 1997 to provide loving environments, care, and education for children.

The new Makhanda village is being built on 33 hectares of land donated by Makana Brick. The village will house 64 three-bedroom eco-homes, a village square, a multi-purpose hall, a recycling centre, a health facility, and other social amenities.

LIV, founded by Tich and Joan Smith, is already working with Home of Joy and other homes for orphans and vulnerable children in Makhanda.

Nomalungelo Margaret Ngcangca, director of the Home of Joy, seen here with LIV founders, Tich and Joan Smith.

Photo: Supplied.

An early childhood development centre, a special needs school, and a primary and high school will also be built along with accommodation for staff and volunteers and a small business hub.

“At full development, the facility will provide holistic residential care for 500 orphans and vulnerable children,” said MBB.

An Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) is currently being undertaken, and construction is expected to begin at the end of the year. The project will start with Phase One, which includes the building of the first eight homes, a perimeter fence around the whole village and gates, some landscaping, and some civil works such as access roads and water works.

Construction is set to begin on this new Makhanda LIV village at the end of 2023. Photo: Supplied.

“It is a privilege and honour for MBB Consulting Services to aid in the development of this ground-breaking initiative by LIV”, said MBB.