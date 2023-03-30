GM Direct publishing break

Dear readers,

I want to take this time to thank you for your continued support, given various changes to Grocott’s Mail, such as having a robust cohort of new journalists who have joined our team and the changes to the editorial team.

That said, I want to take this opportunity to let you know that after this edition of GM Direct, Makhanda’s weekend read, we will take a break from publishing the PDF on Friday, 7 April 2023, and you can expect the next edition of GM Direct on 14 April 2023.

Although there will be no Friday edition of the paper next week, we will continue publishing stories on our website: https://grocotts.ru.ac.za and our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/grocotts.

Thank you for understanding, and I hope you will continue enjoying Grocott’s Mail online!

Kind regards

Linda Pona, Grocott’s Mail Editor