EPRU competition kicks off this coming Saturday

By Chesley Daniels

The long-awaited Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) officially kicks off this coming Saturday, 2 April 2023, in Makhanda, Alexandria, and Alicedale, as well as a friendly match in Port Alfred. Most Clubs that will participate in the competition have played preseason friendlies to prepare for the 2023 league season.

EPRU GRAND CHALLENGE GROUP A

Trying Stars, Grahamstown Brumbies and Lily Whites are the clubs that will be competing in the prestigious Competition and that will represent SEDRU in this Group A competition. They will join and compete against Born Fighters, Missionvale, Windvogel United, Progress, and Despatch.

TRYING STARS VS WINDVOGEL UNITED – ALEXANDRIA

Stars just missed out on Super 14 qualification and will be looking to make it count by collecting maximum points this season, especially since they are playing at home. They will be up against Windvogel United, who ended last season in the bottom half of their group but will also be looking to redeem themselves this season. Both teams played a few friendly encounters in their preseason and are ready for the league. We all know the Stars are tough to beat at home, and it won’t be any different come this Saturday at the Wentzel Sports Ground.

BRUMBIES VS LILY WHITE – THE OVAL

Both teams didn’t make the Super 14 cut after last year’s log standings, and both hope for a much improved season. The Oval always attracts thousands of spectators and will be at it again. Both sides faced each other in a preseason friendly earlier, but this is the one that will count the most. Blues like to give the ball air and make the game fast and the tempo high, whilst a similar game plan of Brumbies is also expected. The scrums will also be an exciting department to watch. A local Makhanda Derby with exciting rugby is expected.

EPRU ADAMS CUP

The reintroduction of the Adams Cup saw St Marks Alicedale being promoted as the SEDRU Champs of 2022 and Quarter Finalist. In this Competition, they will be exiting the SEDRU Regional League and be the Pride of Alicedale and SEDRU.

ST MARKS ALICEDALE VS GELVANDALE WALLABIES – ALICEDALE SPORTS GROUND

The home side is excited to kick off the campaign by playing in front of their home crowd, which will be a massive boost for them. The Bulls have a home-ground advantage; in the past, they have proven tough Competition for visiting teams. Wallabies are also up for the task, as they were also contesting in the Grand Challenge Competition not long ago. The big and powerful forwards of St Marks will likely lead the charge and use their trademark driving mauls to soften their opponents and gain momentum. They also possess young and skilful backs that showed much promise last season.

FRIENDLY MATCH

KOWIE UNITED VS KLIPFONTEIN UNITED – STATION HILL SPORTS GROUND (PORT ALFRED)

The two Clubs will face each other in an all-important preseason Ndlambe Coastal Derby this weekend in preparation for their SEDRU Regional League that will kick off in two weeks. They played to a draw in their last fixtures match in Klipfontein the previous year, and a massive titanic battle will hit Kowie and Station Hill—an exciting Derby to look forward to.