Avbob 2023 Poetry Competition Winner: Sithembele Isaac Xhegwana

Amazwi museum research curator, Sithembele Isaac Xhegwana won first place in this year’s Avbob poetry contest with his poem, ‘Ostrich Egg Carrier of the Kalahari’. Photo: Supplied.

Ostrich Egg Carrier of the Kalahari

by Sithembele Isaac Xhegwana



Woman

Twenty ostrich eggs hang from your neck

Sinew net tied around your torso

Pressing you against yourself

Weighing you down.



The threads that run parallel

to your back

Patterned from dried-up leaves

From the African spear plant

Symbol of yoke and bondage

From your many life manifestations.



Like many children

Clinging to your back

Perforated ostrich eggs

Off-spring of the hot Kalahari sands

Epicentre of an eclipsed civilisation.



Twenty ostrich eggs

Full of reed-syphoned water

Vegetal twine plug sealing them off

Calabashes that you never drink from

Springs that never quench your thirst.



With their placentas dried up

Displaced embryos

That could never see their infancy

Still

Broken pieces pierced together.



Ornamental ostrich egg shell beads

Metamorphosing into dance rattles

Reserved for esoteric activities

Culminating into curative shaman songs

Tantalising rain dances and trances