Avbob 2023 Poetry Competition Second Place: Jeannie Wallace McKeown

Jeannie Wallace McKeown came second in this year’s Avbob poetry competition with her poem ‘Water Crisis’. Photo: Supplied.

Water Crisis



by Jeannie Wallace McKeown



My bucket is flimsy,

no good for heavy lifting

although water is heavy –

ask the women who walk kilometres

to brown rivers, or township taps,

25 litre containers carried

on their heads.



Privilege works in strange ways.

I walk only to my back garden,

to the green tank on its plinth.

I bend to half-fill my bucket,

carry it through the back door.

This first ten litres is for

the paper-clogged toilet bowl.



Another half-bucket drawn,

tipped into the sink

to soak supper dishes.

I am grateful beyond similes

for last week’s rain;

not enough, never enough,

but the tanks are full.



No amount of rain

will solve the water crisis.

The treatment plant fails,

pump hydraulics grinding to a halt;

machinery rusts unrepaired.

Under the roads, water pipes split their seams.

Raw sewage gathers in dips and streams.



Each evening a wave of humanity

heads home, west to east,

carrying a river’s worth of water,

captured and bottled

in cheap 5 litre plastic,

transported to homes

with dry taps

and no backyard tanks.