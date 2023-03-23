Trending
ARTS & LIFE

Avbob 2023 Poetry Competition Second Place: Jeannie Wallace McKeown

Jeannie Wallace McKeown won second place for her poem, 'Water Crisis'
Grocott's MailBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
Jeannie Wallace McKeown came second in this year’s Avbob poetry competition with her poem ‘Water Crisis’. Photo: Supplied.

Water Crisis  

by Jeannie Wallace McKeown
 
My bucket is flimsy,
no good for heavy lifting
although water is heavy – 
ask the women who walk kilometres
to brown rivers, or township taps,
25 litre containers carried
on their heads.
 
Privilege works in strange ways.
I walk only to my back garden, 
to the green tank on its plinth.
I bend to half-fill my bucket,
carry it through the back door.
This first ten litres is for 
the paper-clogged toilet bowl.
 
Another half-bucket drawn,
tipped into the sink 
to soak supper dishes.
I am grateful beyond similes
for last week’s rain;
not enough, never enough,
but the tanks are full.  
 
No amount of rain 
will solve the water crisis.
The treatment plant fails, 
pump hydraulics grinding to a halt;
machinery rusts unrepaired.
Under the roads, water pipes split their seams.
Raw sewage gathers in dips and streams.
 
Each evening a wave of humanity
heads home, west to east,
carrying a river’s worth of water,
captured and bottled
in cheap 5 litre plastic,   
transported to homes 
with dry taps 
and no backyard tanks.

Comments are closed.