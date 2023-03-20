Exciting encounters in LFA Premier League weekend games

By Chris Totobela

Makana LFA Premier League games continued on 18 and 19 March with some exciting encounters. First up on Saturday, Young Stars thrashed African Spears by four unanswered goals. In the main game of the day, the sleeping giants of Makhanda football, Joza Callies. came up against newly crowned top 8 champions, Sophia Stars. Both teams started the game slowly but the pace improved as the game went on.

However, both teams also failed to make good scoring chances count. Joza Callies had the best chance when Sophia’s goalminder fumbled what seemed like an easy catch into the Callies’ attacker, but he shot wide at goal. Phiwokuhle Mthwalo broke Sophia’s defence many times but either passed the ball to a teammate or took too long to shoot. Callies were made to pay for the number of chances they squandered when Luyolo Matiwane took a long-range shot from the left wing, that left the keeper with no chance and went straight into the back of the net.

Amakhenya tried to fight back with some good passing game but Stars’ defence stood firm. Sophia Stars went to the halftime break with a slender lead. In the second half, both teams looked tired and gave away possession quickly while dishing out rough tackles to each other. Joza Callies pressed on looking for an equaliser but were caught with a quick counterattack.

A perfect through ball found Inga Madyo unmarked on the right, and took a first-time shot that went between the keeper’s legs into the back of the net to double the lead. Callies’ players dropped immediately and it was going to take a miracle for them to try and get a result from this game as they just played out the remainder of the game.

The referee blew his final whistle with Sophia stars taking home the maximum points. Both teams played in patches and looked unfit but that is something that their coaches can try and rectify at training.

On Sunday, Love and Peace and Young Eagles held each other in a thrilling three-all draw while strugglers African Spears and Black Stars shared the spoils in a two-all draw. New Seekers beat Golden Eagles by four goals to two.

Lalibela Lions, who have now turned the corner after a dismal start, beat Young Stars by four goals to one.