What’s On – 16 – 23 March

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Friday 17 March

F&D St Patrick’s Day Pub Grub Special

Join them for some good old Irish food and drinks

Choices between two delicious styles of bangers & mash/ vegan Irish stew

Irish-themed drinks/ cocktails

@The Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street

18:00

Booking essential: 082 801 2385



Thurs 30 March – Sun 2 April 2023

Bathurst Agricultural Show

Where Town and Country Meet

@ The Showgrounds, Bathurst

Stock section: cows, sheep, goats, pigs & chickens

Horse show with jumping and show horses

Lots of stands and stalls

Candy floss and face painting

Competitions for Junior art, photography, adult art, crafts, sewing, baking etc.

Live music, including Graeme college steel band and St Andrews marimba band

Lawn mower race, security dog display, and formation riding

08:00 daily

Full programme available nearer the time

063 685 5117 for enquiries and stand / stall bookings

Adults: R75 | Pensioners/ Scholars: R50 | Under 5yrs: free

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 16 MARCH

U3A

Talk: The Institution of the Eucharist (Part2) by Torquil Paterson

A scholarly analysis of the eucharist

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

All welcome

Public Hearing on Copyright Amendment Bill and Performance Protection Amendment Billeted

Stakeholder engagement for these bills

Key people to attend are artists, performers, artists and writers

@ Makhanda Town Hall, High Street

10:00 – 13:00

Free Entry



Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

__



FRIDAY 17 MARCH

Restaurant Opening: Nic’s Nest

Treat your tastebuds

Come try out our menu

Sisa Mapetu is a resident barista – the famous Sisa is back!

@ Nic’s Nest, 65 African Street

07:00 – 18:00

Follow nic’s nest on Facebook via https://bit.ly/nicsnest

Nic’s Nest 041 010 0435 or Nico 078 954 3724

Live Music with String Maestros

Instrumental (violin/guitar) and vocal (voice/guitar)

Latin American, Rock, and Pop covers

@ Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

18:00 for 19:00

Drink Specials

Free Entry

Get Lucky with St Paddies

DJ lineup: Mr Doo and Dj Hartjies

Drink specials

Prize give away

Free Blom’s Entertainment merch giveaway

@ Rat and Parrot, 59 New Street

21:30 – 02:00

Booking/ Contact Details:

Richard Blom on 071 053 0661

Free entry before 21h00 |R10 before 22h00 | R20 after 22h00

__



SATURDAY 18 MARCH

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

Live Music @ SSS

Live band. Jam session. Open mic. Poems.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

19:00 – 21:00

Booking/ Contact Details:

063 967 8788

Free entry

__



SUNDAY 19 MARCH

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

Weather permitting

@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue

09:00 – 14:00 (may close at 13:00 depending on turnout)

Evensong

Hymns performed by a professional choir

The Cathedral of St Michael & St George, High Street

17:00

All welcome

Free Entry

TUESDAY 21 MARCH (HUMAN RIGHTS DAY)

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Tuesday Pool Competition

Cool prizes and vouchers to be won

@ Champs Action Bar, Scott’s Avenue

Registration: 18:00

Compo starts: 19:00

Competition Entry Fee: R20/ person.

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

R40/person

Table bookings 046 622 5002

Pentafusion: Journey

A musical journey for violin, flute & jazz trio

Presented by the Makana Society of Music (MSM)

Performed by Lieva Starker (violin), Stacey van Schalkwyk (flute), Brendan Yendall (drums), Virgil Matrass (piano), & Yashin Naidoo (bass)

@Beethoven Room, Rhodes University, Somerset Street

19:00

Tickets available at the door

Adults: R100 |Pensioners: R80 |Tertiary Students: R50 | Schoolgoers/ MSM ticket holders: Free

__



WEDNESDAY 22 MARCH

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__



THURSDAY 23 MARCH

U3A

Professor Roddy Fox is expected to give a fascinating talk

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

All welcome



Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

The Sound of Masks Documentary Screening

A visually stunning documentary film about an ancient dance,

a revolutionary about to be evicted from his home,

and how he uses dance to tell the history of Mozambique

@ Amazwi Literary Museum

Time: 2pm-4pm

Please book by filling in the form https://forms.gle/5XRaRkzPR1pZ2L296

Entry: FREE



__



COMING SOON

Saturday, 25 March – Schools Chess Tournament. Hosted by Sewelo Chess Academy & the Eastern Cape Department of Education @ Nombulelo Secondary School Hall, Joza. 09:00. Bookings: Coach Jerry. 063 889 5990. Free Entry

Wednesday, 29 March – Albany Club Steak Evening. 250g Rump steak: R 100.00 | 500g Rump Steak: R 140.00. Both are served with potato bake and a side salad. Drink specials. 18:00 – 23:30 @ The Albany Club, 114 High Street. Booking essential: Sandi 062 736 3922

Thurs 30th March – WESSA Makhanda Branch talk. “Colours of Canada 2022”. A presentation by Roy Lubke describing the species of trees, shrubs and herbs and the autumn beauty of southwest Ontario @ Hill Street Manor, 49 Hill Street. 19:30. All welcome. Free entry.

Saturday, 1 April -Potjiekos Competition and Kids’ Carnival. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown, Great prizes for Best Potjie, Best Vegetarian Potjie, Best Kid’s Potjie, and many other spot prizes. Many family and kid-friendly activities include races, Easter egg hunts and face painting.

@ The Graemian Centre, Graeme College. 10:00. Winning potjiekos for dinner from 16:00.

Saturday, 15 April – Rotary Bargain Hunters’ Sale. Bargains galore @ The Drill Hall, Hill Street. 09:00 – 13:00. Luvuyo 073 961 0577. Luvuyo.mvaphantsi@gmail.com. Free entry.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

The Rotary Club of Grahamstown seeks donations of clothing, jumble, tools, hardware, music, books, magazines, household items, bric-a-brac, etc. Contact Luvuyo at 073 961 0577 or email luvuyo.mvaphantsi@gmail.com to arrange collection or to get drop-off details.