Gripping Varsity Cup rugby match in Makhanda!

by Thapelo Matlala

The UKZN Impi have beaten FNB Rhodes in a packed and gripping Varsity Cup rugby match on the evening of 2 March. Played on the great field of Rhodes University, the atmosphere was joyous even when the home team lost.

Cheerleaders for FNB Rhodes. Photo: Thapelo Matlala.

Energised cheerleaders strutted with jubilation. The home team’s focus seemed to be moved by the day’s festivities and the UKZN Impi visitors took advantage of the situation. They trashed the homeboys 14 – 3 in the first half. Happiness flooded the crowd and overwhelmed the audience. Before the game began, the mascot appeared and there was loud cheering.

FNB Rhodes in purple and UKZN Impis in white. Photo: Thapelo Matlala.

After the first half, UKZN Impi became more comfortable. Some of their fans were starting to gel well with the Rhodes University students who supported the winning team. It seemed like the moon was not only the source of light – with the amount of flashes that emanated from the stadium capturing the heated and unforgettable moment, you could have sworn it was daylight.

The home crowd was left with a bitter taste as the fulltime score was 33- 17 to UKZN Impis.

FNB Rhodes player Jano Rouhan Roux said “Our game last night against UKZN went really well. Playing at home was really nice and the crowd was supportive and we were getting our player positions right”.