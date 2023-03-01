Weekend of high scores in Makana LFA Premier Division games

by Chris Totobela

Makana LFA premier division debutants, Black Stars FC, has found life very difficult in the top flight. Stars have played two games in the league and lost both games with big scores, with another humiliating defeat on 26 February at the hands of Young Stars (8-1).

Black Stars chairman, Andile “Ace” Mpulani attributed their dismal start to many factors, saying “the standard is very high compared to what we were used to in the first division. The game is a bit faster and tactical. The unavailability of some of our key players due to injuries and suspensions has also cost us a lot. Most of our players suffered from stage fright and committed silly mistakes which proved to be very costly”.

Black Stars Football Club are training hard for a top five finish to avoid relegation. Photo: Chris Totobela.

Black Stars are hard at training to try and rectify their mistakes and to push for a top five finish that will help them avoid relegation. It was a weekend of high scores in the Makana LFA premier division games on 26 February as Young Eagles beat Golden Eagles by 7-2, while on form New Seekers thrashed African Spears 8-1 and Lalibela Lions eased past Love and Peace by 7-2.

Makana LFA competitions officer Akhona Heshu was pleased with last weekend’s results and said “a total of 36 goals were scored in one day and credit must be given to the strikers who were on target”.

It was a very good weekend for our local SAB clubs as Maru FC defeated Bathurst City by 5-1 while Jacaranda Aces beat Mighty Forest by 3-1. On 4 March, Jacaranda Aces will travel to Bathurst City while Maru FC will welcome Alexandria-based Golden Chiefs. City Pirates will travel to Bathurst-based United Eleven for a lunch time kick off.