New fundraiser for Hospice on 5 March!

by STAFF REPORTER

Grahamstown and Sunshine Coast Hospice are welcoming everyone to register for the fun run on 5 March in Kleinemond and Riet.

The runs start at East Beach with the five kilometre run going to Rufanes and back, the 12 kilometre run to Riet River and the 17 kilometres to Kleinemond East.

Water refill stations will be set up along the route. Multi Security will be on patrol along the beach on the day, and the Lions will be selling refreshments at Riet Point and at the public braai areas at Kleinemond Palms.

The Albany Vintage & Classic Motor Club are offering limited return trips for a nominal fee but please book these at fundraising@grahamstownhospice.org.za.

It only costs R50 for adults to register for this worthy cause. Children under 12 pay a R30 entrance fee each while dogs on leashes are welcome, and will cost R20 each.