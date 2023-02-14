Holy Cross country fair a hit!

Holy Cross Primary School’s country fair was a hit again this year. Delicious stews, pancakes and cakes catered for every palate. A range of activities kept kids smiling throughout loadshedding but the slippery slide was, as always, the firm favorite, causing much delight when the power came back on.
