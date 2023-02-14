Trending
Food & Fun

Holy Cross country fair a hit!

The Holy Cross Primary fair was a great success. Photo: M. Ngcoza.

Holy Cross Primary School’s country fair was a hit again this year.  Delicious stews, pancakes and cakes catered for every palate.  A range of activities kept kids smiling throughout loadshedding but the slippery slide was, as always, the firm favorite, causing much delight when the power came back on.

