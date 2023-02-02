What’s on – 02- 09 February 

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Friday 3 & Saturday 4 February

Table Too: Portuguese

Treat yourselves to a delicious, exotic four course meal.

19:30 for 20:00

The cost of the meal is R210/ person.

Equipped for loadshedding.

Full menus available. Booking essential.

junitha@geenet.co.za Phone Junitha 082 671 8558 or Michele 083 960 2366

Tuesday 14 February

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Hennie van der Mescht (vocal & guitar) will play 2 hours of love songs while you enjoy fine dining with your loved one

@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street

18:30

Booking essential

082 801 2385

R300 per person

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 2 FEBRUARY

U3A

Roy Lubke speaks about his recent trip to Canada

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Can Tree Planting Solve the Climate Crises?

Presenter: Prof. Susi Vetter (R.U. Botany Department)

Hosted by WESSA Makhanda

Topic presentation/ Interactive Discussion and Get-Together-Evening

Wine sold by the glass and other refreshments covered by entrance fee

@ Hill Street Manor (across from the Drill Hall), Hill Street

19:30

Entrance

Adults: R10/ Students: R5/ Scholars: Free

FRIDAY 3 FEBRUARY

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Mystical Wonderland 23.1.

DJs: Silverback, Grimms, and Genie

Music Genre: Trance

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00

R30 entry

SATURDAY 4 FEBRUARY

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free Entry

Holy Cross’ Annual Country Fair

Food stalls, water slide, face painting & more

@ Holy Cross School grounds, Highlands Road

09:00 – 12:00

Free entry

Friends of Waters Meeting

Farming in theThicket

By Leone Yendall (a well-known local figure in the farming and “tree-hugging”community”)

@ Pike’s Post, The Ploughman Pub, 723 Trappes Street, Bathurst

10:00

Free entry

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

SUNDAY 5 FEBRUARY

Farmers Market

This new, weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal goods.

@ LA Café (Provost)

09:00 – 14:00

Weather permitting

Free entry

Sip & Paint

Presented by SM Events

A relaxed late afternoon of painting & drinks

Canvas, paint & brushes provided. Included finger food and 2 glasses of wine. Cash bar specials.

@ Mi Casa, High Street

16:00 – 18:00.

Tickets available at Mi Casa

Contact 064 812 8300

R300 per person.

TUESDAY 7 FEBRUARY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/person

Table bookings 046 622 5002

WEDNESDAY 8 FEBRUARY

Wednesday Dart Night

Grahamstown Social Darts League

Come and watch the 5 team round robbin tournament

1st round: 1 February – 1 March

Socials darts and a braai on the 8 March

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 064 652 1435

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

THURSDAY 9 FEBRUARY

U3A

Torquil Paterson will present a scholarly analysis, accompanied by his own commentary, on the gospel of St John (Part 1 of 2)

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Music Society of Makhanda (MSM) AGM

@ St.Andrew’s College Staff Room, Somerset Street (left of the pedestrian crossing lights if you are facing out of town)

17:30

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Holy Cross School is looking for vendors for its Country Fair on Saturday. R100/ stall. Booking is essential. Contact 076 812 7672

The weekly Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286

Crafters/ vendors who would like to be part of Food4Futures’ Family Fun Fair on 5 March can send a thumbs up to 072 489 8346 to reserve a stall. R100/stall (the full fee goes towards feeding those in need) Payable in advance or on the day @ Food4Futures, 2 Dundas Street

COMING SOON

Saturday 11 February – O Week After Party. Presented by Blom’s Entertainment. 5 DJ Acts. Music Genre: Multi House. @ SSS, 19b New Street. R20 entry. (Very popular. Don’t miss out.)

Sunday 5 March – Family Fun Fair. Fundraiser for Food4Futures. Fun activities for all ages.@ Dold Field, Charles Street @ 09:30 – 15:00. Free entry.