What’s on – 02- 09 February 

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Friday 3 & Saturday 4 February
Table Too: Portuguese
Treat yourselves to a delicious, exotic four course meal.
19:30 for 20:00
The cost of the meal is R210/ person.
Equipped for loadshedding.
Full menus available. Booking essential.
junitha@geenet.co.za Phone Junitha 082 671 8558 or Michele 083 960 2366
Tuesday 14 February
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Hennie van der Mescht (vocal & guitar) will play 2 hours of love songs while you enjoy fine dining with your loved one
@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street
18:30
Booking essential
082 801 2385
R300 per person
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 2 FEBRUARY
U3A
Roy Lubke speaks about his recent trip to Canada
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Can Tree Planting Solve the Climate Crises?
Presenter: Prof. Susi Vetter (R.U. Botany Department)
Hosted by WESSA Makhanda
Topic presentation/ Interactive Discussion and Get-Together-Evening
Wine sold by the glass and other refreshments covered by entrance fee
@ Hill Street Manor (across from the Drill Hall), Hill Street
19:30
Entrance
Adults: R10/ Students: R5/ Scholars: Free
FRIDAY 3 FEBRUARY
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Mystical Wonderland 23.1.
DJs: Silverback, Grimms, and Genie
Music Genre: Trance
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:00
R30 entry
SATURDAY 4 FEBRUARY
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free Entry
Holy Cross’ Annual Country Fair
Food stalls, water slide, face painting & more
@ Holy Cross School grounds, Highlands Road
09:00 – 12:00
Free entry
Friends of Waters Meeting
Farming in theThicket
By Leone Yendall (a well-known local figure in the farming and “tree-hugging”community”)
@ Pike’s Post, The Ploughman Pub, 723 Trappes Street, Bathurst
10:00
Free entry
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
SUNDAY 5 FEBRUARY
Farmers Market
This new, weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal goods.
@ LA Café (Provost)
09:00 – 14:00
Weather permitting
Free entry
Sip & Paint
Presented by SM Events
A relaxed late afternoon of painting & drinks
Canvas, paint & brushes provided. Included finger food and 2 glasses of wine. Cash bar specials.
@ Mi Casa, High Street
16:00 – 18:00.
Tickets available at Mi Casa
Contact 064 812 8300
R300 per person.
TUESDAY 7 FEBRUARY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia.
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/person
Table bookings 046 622 5002
WEDNESDAY 8 FEBRUARY
Wednesday Dart Night
Grahamstown Social Darts League
Come and watch the 5 team round robbin tournament
1st round: 1 February – 1 March
Socials darts and a braai on the 8 March
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 064 652 1435
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
THURSDAY 9 FEBRUARY
U3A
Torquil Paterson will present a scholarly analysis, accompanied by his own commentary, on the gospel of St John (Part 1 of 2)
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Music Society of Makhanda (MSM) AGM
@ St.Andrew’s College Staff Room, Somerset Street (left of the pedestrian crossing lights if you are facing out of town)
17:30
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Holy Cross School is looking for vendors for its Country Fair on Saturday. R100/ stall. Booking is essential. Contact 076 812 7672
The weekly Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286
Crafters/ vendors who would like to be part of Food4Futures’ Family Fun Fair on 5 March can send a thumbs up to 072 489 8346 to reserve a stall. R100/stall (the full fee goes towards feeding those in need) Payable in advance or on the day @ Food4Futures, 2 Dundas Street
COMING SOON
Saturday 11 February – O Week After Party. Presented by Blom’s Entertainment. 5 DJ Acts. Music Genre: Multi House. @ SSS, 19b New Street. R20 entry. (Very popular. Don’t miss out.)
Sunday 5 March – Family Fun Fair. Fundraiser for Food4Futures. Fun activities for all ages.@ Dold Field, Charles Street @ 09:30 – 15:00. Free entry.